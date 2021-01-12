Efficient Everton punish Wolves to climb into top-four

Wolves 1 Everton 2

Everton quite literally took the shirts off Wolves’ backs – then snatched the points that put them in the Champions League places.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made it 13 points out of the last 15 on the road with a performance of cool efficiency to climb to fourth spot in the Premier League.

At half-time, James Rodriguez swapped – or rather gained – the shirts of two of Wolves’ Portuguese players, Joao Moutinho and Fabio Silva, while surrendering his own.

It’s not clear why the exchange took place but all parties seemed happy and departed with smiles and fist bumps.

That was pretty much the only thing Everton surrendered all night as the visitors pocketed the points, marshalled by a superb rearguard action by Michael Keane – who headed the winner – and Yerry Mina.

Rodriguez could be entitled to grin after helping to set up Everton’s stunning first goal.

Wolves had more chances, but without five regulars, they lacked the quality of finish required and the Toffees punished them.

Everton took the lead in the fifth minute with an excellent goal of one-touch football that left Wolves standing like statues, started and finished by Alex Iwobi.

Rodriguez swept the ball out to Lucas Digne, who returned it first time into the penalty area and Iwobi steered home a low volley from 16 yards.

Wolves looked shellshocked but undeterred, they hit back and were level in the 14th minute.

A corner drifted out to the left where it was retrieved by Rayan Ait-Nouri, who did brilliantly, beating his man and getting to the byline before crossing powerfully into the box where Ruben Neves volleyed home.

It was his first goal in open play in 43 Premier League games, since November 10, 2019, in a 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Soon after Wolves went close to taking the lead.

The lively Pedro Neto crossed and Fabio Silva’s volley on the turn was held by Jordan Pickford at full stretch.

The game swung from end to end and Everton could have regained the lead.

Iwobi exchanged passes with Rodriguez on the right to take out three Wolves players and leave the former Arsenal forward in a one on one with Rio Patricio.

But Iwobi couldn’t produce the best finish as his low effort was too close to the Wolves goalkeeper.

Wolves attacked again and Nelson Semedo’s cross set up Leander Dendoncker, only for the Belgian to miss contact with an attempted stooping header.

Dendoncker had the next two chances for Wolves but missed both.

First he miscued horribly wide after a bright run and cross from Ait-Nouri, then headed over under pressure from Keane.

The latter opportunity came via a Moutinho free kick after Abdoulaye Doucoure was booked for bringing down Neto, who was left struggling for quite a while, even after returning to the fray.

Neves clearly had his shooting boots on and the midfielder unleashed a dipping, near carbon copy of his flick-up and volley goal of the season against Derby County in 2017-18 only for the ball to drop just over the bar.

Everton punished Wolves’ poor finishing by regaining the lead in the 77th minute.

Substitute Andre Gomes swung in a cross from the left and Keane got ahead of Saiss to plant a header in the far corner.

Wolves, through the excellent Neves, tried to equalise for the second time but the Portugal international hit the edge of the post with a precise curling free kick from the edge of the D.

It wasn’t their night and they have now gone five games without a win in the Premier League.

Everton have no such worries and appear to have the Champions League in their sights.

Wolves (4-3-3): Patricio 6; Semedo 7, Coady 6, Saiss 5, Ait-Nouri 6; Neves 8, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6; Gibbs-White 5 (Hoever 64 mins, 6), Silva 5 (Cutrone 78 mins, 6), Neto 7.

Subs: Ruddy, Vitinha, Shabani, Richards, Kilman, Lonwijk, Corbeanu.

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford 7; Holgate 7, Mina 6, Keane 8, Godfrey 7; Doucoure 7, Rodriguez 7 (Coleman 86 mins, 6), Davies 6 (Gomes 64 mins, 7); Iwobi 8, Sigurdsson 6 (Richarlison 76 mins, 6), Digne 7.

Subs: Olsen, Kenny, Tosun, Nkounkou, Bernard, Gordon.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.