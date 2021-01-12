Alan Kelly joins Damien Duff in exiting Ireland set-up

A statement from Kelly on the latest set-back for the Ireland boss is imminent
Alan Kelly joins Damien Duff in exiting Ireland set-up

Republic of Ireland goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly pictured at training last October. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 22:13
John Fallon

Turbulence continues to thwart Stephen Kenny’s best-laid plans after his goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly followed Damien Duff out the exit door.

A statement from Kelly on the latest set-back for the Ireland boss is imminent.

The pair of former internationals were the only members of Kenny’s backroom team he hadn’t previously worked with before taking the role last April and the fallout from the November Wembley-gate incident has brought matters to a head.

While assistant coach Duff was involved in composing a motivational video delivered in the dressing room before the friendly against England, Kelly voiced his reservations about elements of the footage.

He was further aggrieved at sections of the 20-minute speech given to the 40-person audience by Kenny directly afterwards.

Kenny's decision to highlight the signage prevalent in London during the 1980s - excluding entrance to Irish immigrants and other minority groups - struck a nerve, prompting the FAI to probe the events. Kenny faced no disciplinary action.

Only four weeks ago, Kenny rubbished rumours that Kelly had lodged a complaint – following up a denial by the goalkeeping coach himself of leaking on the matter to the media.

Kenny failed to win any of his eight matches at the helm in 2020 and has seen his preparations for the World Cup campaign ripped further asunder.

More in this section

Scott Parker File Photo Scott Parker says two days’ notice for rearranged Spurs match is ‘scandalous’
Coronavirus - Sport Logo Stock Aston Villa and Premier League discussing possible postponement of Everton clash
Republic of Ireland Training Session - The Hive Finding the next Seamus Coleman: Sligo Rovers announce partnership with Everton
Sheffield United v Newcastle United - Premier League - Bramall Lane

Billy Sharp fires Sheffield United to long overdue first Premier League victory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up