Alan Kelly joins Damien Duff in exiting Ireland set-up

Turbulence continues to thwart Stephen Kenny’s best-laid plans after his goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly followed Damien Duff out the exit door.

A statement from Kelly on the latest set-back for the Ireland boss is imminent.

The pair of former internationals were the only members of Kenny’s backroom team he hadn’t previously worked with before taking the role last April and the fallout from the November Wembley-gate incident has brought matters to a head.

While assistant coach Duff was involved in composing a motivational video delivered in the dressing room before the friendly against England, Kelly voiced his reservations about elements of the footage.

He was further aggrieved at sections of the 20-minute speech given to the 40-person audience by Kenny directly afterwards.

Kenny's decision to highlight the signage prevalent in London during the 1980s - excluding entrance to Irish immigrants and other minority groups - struck a nerve, prompting the FAI to probe the events. Kenny faced no disciplinary action.

Only four weeks ago, Kenny rubbished rumours that Kelly had lodged a complaint – following up a denial by the goalkeeping coach himself of leaking on the matter to the media.

Kenny failed to win any of his eight matches at the helm in 2020 and has seen his preparations for the World Cup campaign ripped further asunder.