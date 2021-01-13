Single-minded Lee Carsley has the credentials to replace Damien Duff in Ireland role

Martin O’Neill had three, Giovanni Trapattoni ended up with one, while Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny both preferred two.

Ireland’s assistant managers in recent years have attracted as much profile as their bosses — be it World Cup winner Marco Tardelli, Ireland’s most successful Premier League player, Roy Keane, or the country’s record goalscorer, Robbie Keane.

Damien Duff maintained the gold standard by joining Kenny’s ticket in May, ditching an identical post with then Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to take up a full-time position.

It seemed the dream job for the 41-year-old, combining family life in Wicklow with the next step on his burgeoning coaching career.

Too inexperienced for the Ireland post itself, here was the opportunity of learning about the international environment in what was presented as a revolutionary regime.

Eight months and eight winless games later, with a compact World Cup qualification campaign looming, Duffer is gone.

Kenny is acting fast in pursuit of his successor, a development that would not only fill a gap but help fill the vacuum of speculation surrounding his abrupt exit on Friday.

The late-night FAI statement raised more questions than answers and, with Duff’s vow of silence prolonging until at least his next month’s scheduled appearance as a Champions League pundit on RTÉ, the reasons behind him leaving are becoming more nuanced.

Wembley-gate, as it should be known rather than Video-Gate due to Kenny’s subsequent speech causing the issues, was certainly a factor, yet not the overriding one.

Duff’s unease predated that last November international gathering and it took a cumulative effect leading up to Christmas for his threat to quit to gain purpose.

Rescue attempts by new chief executive Jonathan Hill and, laterally, chairman Roy Barrett failed to sway a man known in affectionate terms for his single-mindedness.

The favourite to succeed Duff, his ex-teammate Lee Carsley, possesses similar traits.

Over a playing career that spanned 17 seasons, including 282 Premier League appearances for Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Everton, and Birmingham City, Carsley’s unsung brief anchoring midfield made him more of a respected than popular character.

The same was said of the international spell he mapped out with Ireland after declaring through his grandmother from Dunmanway in West Cork.

Of his 40 caps, the most recalled is the Euro 2000 play-off with Turkey. Carsley was harshly penalised for handball. Tayfur Havutcu’s converted penalty, a precious away goal, proved decisive in denying Ireland a place at the Euro showpiece.

Carsley felt aggrieved at Mick McCarthy dropping him for the second leg and the two minutes he spent on the pitch at the 2002 World Cup couldn’t curb the loss of enthusiasm he was suffering.

A year later, the Everton man nicknamed Geezer had enough.

Branded a “donkey” by one commentator after the 1-1 draw against Russia, Carsley triggered an exile that would last four years.

He answered an SOS from former teammate Stephen Staunton to briefly return for the latter stages of his reign, only to be cast aside by Trapattoni despite him captaining Birmingham City back into the Premier League.

Coaching was soon on Carsley’s agenda, a vocation he’s prospered in.

Since being thrust into the post of Coventry City caretaker manager in late 2013, he’s held similar roles at Brentford and Birmingham City, as well as development briefs for Manchester City and England’s FA.

By the end of his sole season at City, the Irishman led their U18s to the FA Youth Cup final with a squad that included Real Madrid striker Brahim Díaz, along with Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

Carsley would work with the latter pair in his next posting at the English FA, armed with the tips learned from working under Pep Guardiola.

“When I first started coaching, I’d spend hours putting a session plan together,” he told The42 last year.

“Put the goals in, put the poles in, take the poles out, put the mannequins on, take the mannequins off, put the bibs back on — it’s so complicated.

“If we want to break lines with passes, let’s just do a simple possession that encourages players to play through when they’re getting closed down. Really simple things. If we’re working on deep crosses, let’s have the players practicing deep crosses and then the timing of the run to get on the end of it. Really, really simple things.

“When you see the best doing it that simple, it makes sense, rather than trying to come up with the next genius idea where people go ‘amazing session’.”

Having been assistant manager of the U19 and U21 squads, in the past four months he’s been promoted to oversee the entire international set-up between U18 and U20 level. England’s U19 head coach, former Dundalk boss Ian Foster, reports to Carsley, who is also in charge of the U20 team.

It's a prestigious, trusted position of authority, a one-way track towards the England senior backroom team, one which Kenny would need persuasive powers to derail him from.

In contrast, the current Ireland coaching team are operating on a one-campaign contract, technically ending with November’s final qualifier in Luxembourg.

As CVs go, Carsley is by far the outstanding candidate to flank Kenny and his other assistant Keith Andrews for the campaign kicking off in 10 weeks’ time.

But Kenny will rely on the guru to allow his heart rule his head in order to make the leap.

As a known perfectionist, he’ll also want to appraise himself fully of the gripes which prompted Duff to jump overboard at the most curious of junctures.

Kenny’s set-up around squad gatherings didn’t escape flak during the legend’s frank meeting with the FAI’s outgoing interim chief executive Gary Owens six weeks ago.

Unlike the other potential contender John O’Shea, who could job-share his duties at Championship outfit Reading, it would have to be a clean break for Carsley from his existing employers.

Following a flow of painful defections to England in recent years, how Kenny and the FAI could do with this one coming the other direction.