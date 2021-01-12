Finding the next Seamus Coleman: Sligo Rovers announce partnership with Everton

Everton will be hoping they can scout the next Seamus Coleman after Sligo Rovers today announced a new strategic partnership with the English Premier League club.

The new agreement will see Sligo Rovers and Everton academy coaches develop relationships and there will also be the opportunity for pre-season training bases for academy teams at both clubs.

The clubs will also partner on cross-promotional activities including fan engagement and marketing.

A Sligo statement said: "The Bit O’ Red view this partnership as an ideal chance to expand our football club, acquire new skills and knowledge, open up new opportunities for coaches and players, grow our fanbase and all the while maintaining our model and remit as a community-driven and supporter-owned club.

Ireland and Everton skipper Seamus Coleman moved to the Toffees from Sligo Rovers in 2009. Coleman said: “I’m delighted with this partnership between two clubs close to my heart in Sligo Rovers and Everton.

“I’ll be forever grateful to Sligo for giving me my start in professional football and for helping to pave the way for my move to Everton, the club I am proud to captain and represent each and every day.

“This partnership will benefit both clubs and, in particular, can provide support to Sligo from the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The links between the clubs go back even further, with the legendary Everton striker Dixie Dean signed for Sligo Rovers in 1939, scoring 10 goals in seven games and helped Rovers to the final of the FAI Cup.

Sligo Rovers chairman Tommy Higgins said: “This is a very positive day for Sligo Rovers. We have a shared history with Everton Football Club over many decades and I believe we also have the same principles and ambition to grow.

“Partnering with Everton will allow us to improve in many key areas, such as commercial activity, fan services and also the development of our academy coaches which is of utmost importance.

“We have very talented staff and a group of coaches at the club who will learn and develop from the basis of this link-up.

“We hope it is the beginning of a very fruitful partnership and perhaps, in time, more names will be added to those that have proudly represented Sligo Rovers and Everton."

Richard Kenyon, Everton's director of marketing, communications and community said: “Like a lot of clubs, Sligo Rovers are working hard to build back after the impact of coronavirus and we are very pleased to be part of a strategic agreement that marks a new chapter in their future and an exciting opportunity for Everton – building on the close relationship that has endured for more than 80 years.

“This exciting partnership is another step in our own international growth plans and offers clear benefits to both clubs. From joint fan engagement opportunities, events and business knowledge exchange to soccer camps, academy training bases and access to Sligo Rovers’ scouting network – it is an exciting collaboration. We look forward to exploring new and innovative new ways of working together.”