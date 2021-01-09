Emile Smith Rowe makes most of second chance to fire Arsenal into fourth round

Referee Chris Kavanagh used a pitch side monitor to overturn his own 90th minute red card decision against the Arsenal youngster
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the FA Cup win over Newcastle. Picture: Adam Davy

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 20:13
Nick Callow

FA Cup: Arsenal 2 Newcastle United 0

Emile Smith Rowe played himself into Arsenal FA Cup folklore by coming on as a substitute, getting sent off and then scoring an extra-time winner to send the holders though to the Fourth Round.

The instant pub quiz classic was made possible when referee Chris Kavanagh used a pitch side monitor to overturn his own 90th minute red card decision against the Arsenal youngster.

And Smith Rowe took full advantage of his second opportunity to break the deadlock in the 109th minute of a tense tie against their hardworking Premier League rivals.

Cup specialist and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed the victory with a tap in eight minutes later to finish off an already beaten Steve Bruce side.

It could have been such a different story had Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno not denied Newcastle's Andy Carroll a winner in the last minute of normal time with a brilliant point blank double save.

Smith Rowe's red card drama followed at the end of an otherwise wholly uneventful match.

Both managers made seven changes to their starting line-ups and Arsenal seemed to suffer most as they lost all momentum gained from their three consecutive wins coming into this tie.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the game. Picture: Adam Davy

And it was not until Mikel Arteta unleashed his full attacking power for the second half of extra time that Arsenal looked convincing winners.

The breakthrough came when three substitutes combined as a Bukayo Saka flick was headed to Smith Rowe by the Alex Lacazette and the in-form midfielder drilled in a low right foot shot.

The relief was palpable and Newcastle seemed to know they were beaten before Aubameyang finished off a cross from the ever-impressive Kieran Tierney for his sixth and easiest goal of the season.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Cedric 6 (Maitland-Niles 120), Luiz 6, Mari 6, Tierney 7, Elneny 6, Willock 5 (Xhaka 66), Pepe 5 (Lacazette 105), Willian 4 (Saka 66), Nelson 5 (Smith Rowe 56), Aubameyang 6. Subs: Runarsson, Chambers, Nketiah.

Newcastle: Dubravka 7, Krafth 6 (Murphy 68), Clark 6, Lascelles 6 (Ritchie 45), Dummett 6; Almiron 5 (Yedlin 80), Hendrick 6, Hayden 6, S Longstaff 6, Joelinton 4 (Anderson 80); Carroll 6 (Gayle 105). Subs: Gillespie, M Longstaff.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 7.

