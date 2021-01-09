Someone like Roo – Chorley celebrate with Adele hit after beating Rooney’s Derby

Non-League Chorley claimed an unlikely place in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon
Someone like Roo – Chorley celebrate with Adele hit after beating Rooney’s Derby

Wayne Rooney will have been unimpressed with his side’s defeat to the Adele-supporting Chorley. Picture: PA

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 18:55

Non-League Chorley claimed an unlikely place in the FA Cup fourth round as they proved too strong for a youthful Derby side in an extraordinary tie – and then celebrated with their Adele tribute.

Connor Hall and Mike Calveley were the men on target as the National League North side claimed a 2-0 victory in what was theoretically a major upset on a freezing afternoon in Lancashire.

Yet with the Championship visitors decimated by a Covid-19 outbreak at their club, the four division gap between the sides was wiped out, handing the initiative to the part-timers.

Derby, with interim manager Wayne Rooney and their entire first-team squad isolating, were forced to field a team made up from their youth sides in order to fulfil the fixture.

With an average age of just 19 and not a single game of first-team experience amongst them, it proved to be an uphill struggle.

And in the dressing room after, Chorley’s players and staff performed their traditional celebration for a big win – belting out the Adele smash hit Someone Like You.

