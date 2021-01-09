Fulham finish with a flourish to secure extra-time win over QPR

Substitutes Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano fired Fulham into the FA Cup fourth round
Fulham's Neeskens Kebano scores his side's second goal as they progress to round four of the FA Cup. Picture: Tess Derry

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 18:02
Andy Sims

FA Cup: QPR 0 Fulham 2 (AET)

Substitutes Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano fired Fulham into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of QPR.

The Premier League outfit needed extra time to see off their west London neighbours 2-0, after Lyndon Dykes had missed a gilt-edged chance to win it for Championship Rangers.

Both these sides, struggling in their respective divisions, were looking to shake off the ring rust following an unplanned winter break.

Rangers’ last Championship fixture fell foul of Covid-19 while an outbreak at Fulham meant Scott Parker’s side had not played since St Stephen's Day.

Parker nevertheless named a strong side, but it was Rangers who should have taken an early lead when Macauley Bonne headed wastefully over from a corner.

After a goal-less 90 minutes, Decordova-Reid came up with a 103rd-minute opener after Antonee Robinson crossed from the left, the forward playing a one-two with Mitrovic before rifling home.

Moments later the ball fell to Kebano in the area to lash home and ensure Fulham’s passage into round four.

