Leicester ease into next round with comfortable victory over Stoke

FA Cup: Leicester City 4 Stoke City 0

Leicester advanced into the FA Cup fourth round in comfortable fashion as the Premier League high-fliers beat Stoke 4-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

James Justin put the Foxes in front with a fine strike in the 34th minute, shortly after Sam Vokes had missed a good chance to give the Championship hosts the lead.

Marc Albrighton doubled the advantage with a 59th-minute finish, Ayoze Perez made it 3-0 with 11 minutes of normal time to go, and Harvey Barnes added a fourth two minutes later.

Stoke City's Jacob Brown (left) and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana battle for the ball. Picture: Mike Egerton

While Leicester were without Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, who had been nursing injuries, boss Brendan Rodgers named a strong team as that pair being replaced by Perez and Dennis Praet were the only changes from the 2-1 win at Newcastle.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill made five alterations to his line-up from the 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, with skipper Ryan Shawcross being handed a first start of the season.