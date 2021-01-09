Leicester ease into next round with comfortable victory over Stoke

James Justin put the Foxes in front with a fine strike in the 34th minute, shortly after Sam Vokes had missed a good chance to give the Championship hosts the lead
Leicester ease into next round with comfortable victory over Stoke

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the FA Cup third round win. Picture: Mike Egerton

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 17:41
Phil Medlicott

FA Cup: Leicester City 4 Stoke City 0

Leicester advanced into the FA Cup fourth round in comfortable fashion as the Premier League high-fliers beat Stoke 4-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

James Justin put the Foxes in front with a fine strike in the 34th minute, shortly after Sam Vokes had missed a good chance to give the Championship hosts the lead.

Marc Albrighton doubled the advantage with a 59th-minute finish, Ayoze Perez made it 3-0 with 11 minutes of normal time to go, and Harvey Barnes added a fourth two minutes later.

Stoke City's Jacob Brown (left) and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana battle for the ball. Picture: Mike Egerton
Stoke City's Jacob Brown (left) and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana battle for the ball. Picture: Mike Egerton

While Leicester were without Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, who had been nursing injuries, boss Brendan Rodgers named a strong team as that pair being replaced by Perez and Dennis Praet were the only changes from the 2-1 win at Newcastle.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill made five alterations to his line-up from the 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, with skipper Ryan Shawcross being handed a first start of the season.

More in this section

Celtic v St Johnstone - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic assistant boss defends trip but admits photos may paint ‘bleak picture’
Judd Trump trails Tom Ford in first round of World Snooker Championship Snooker: Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski out of the Masters due to coronavirus
Nottingham Forest v Brentford - Sky Bet Championship - City Ground Chris Hughton praises former Arsenal defender as Nottingham Forest progress
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Memorial Stadium

Sheffield United beat Bristol Rovers in FA Cup to secure first win of the season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up