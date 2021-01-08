‘Special’ Adama Traore fires Wolves to fourth round

FA Cup: Wolves 1 Crystal Palace 0

Wolves’ speedy forward Adama Traore has been slow out of the blocks when it comes to goals but he scored his first domestic strike for 377 days as his side edged Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup at Molineux.

The 24-year-old forward netted for the first time in English football for 39 games, since December 27, 2019 to put Nuno Espirito Santo’s side into the fourth round.

“It was a special goal from a special player," said Nuno. "I am very happy because I think this goal will boost his confidence. He has been really trying in training sessions and that is why I am so happy.

“We have to have patience with everybody. It has been a hard season for everybody, all the teams, players and managers. You can see how the situation affects everybody.

“Adama is a versatile player, who can play in a couple of positions and one thing we are sure about is that every time he is on the pitch he always has an impact.”

It was no more than Wolves deserved in a dominant performance that saw them continually push back Palace.

Fabio Silva had missed an excellent opportunity, Traore had already gone close and Nelson Semedo forced a diving save before the Spaniard breached Palace.

The second half was a similar story.

Forgotten England goalkeeper Jack Butland, who was belatedly making his Palace debut, reminded us of his capabilities with a stunning save to deny Leander Dendoncker, while Silva and Pedro Neto went close.

It was perhaps unsurprising that there was little between the teams – at least in terms of scoreline.

A glance at the Premier League table shows the teams on identical points in 13th (Wolves) and 14th, separated only by a goal difference of one.

Both coaches named strong if a wildly different number of changes in their line-ups.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo made just two changes from the side that drew 3-3 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, while his counterpart Roy Hodgson made nine from their 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

To provide some context, Wolves arguably had a lesser choice of first picks with Willy Boly, Jonny Castro Otto, Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez all out injured.

Wolves settled quickest with the better start, creating the game’s first chance in the 12th minute.

Pedro Neto turned turned James Tomkins then James McCarthy before whipping in a perfect cross for Fabio Silva.

But the club record £35m signing could float a header over the bar from six yards out.

You couldn’t help but think what Jimenez would have done with such an opportunity.

Almost immediately, Palace responded when Michy Batshuayi’s cross dropped behind the Wolves defence for Eberechi Eze, who ballooned his shot high into the deserted South Bank behind the goal.

Traore was determined to end his barren run and flashed a left foot shot a yard wide.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady (right) and Rayan Ait-Nouri after the FA Cup third round tiel Picture: Nick Potts

But with the home side continuing to push for the opening goal, it was right back Semedo who forced the first save.

The former Barcelona defender surged forward and saw his low drive turned away by goalkeeper Jack Butland, who then appeared to get away with handling a back pass from the loose ball.

Leander Dendoncker, who returned from injury for Wolves, dug out a shot on the turn that flew a couple of feet over the bar as the home side continued to pose problems for Palace.

Traore broke the deadlock in some style in the 35th minute.

Taking a sweeping diagonal pass from Ruben Neves in his stride, the forward cut inside Eze and hammered a rising shot with his weaker left foot into the top corner of the net from just inside the penalty area.

Palace started the second half with more urgency than they had showed before the break.

But it was Wolves who created the next chance and again Silva should have done better as he sent another free header wide, this time from Neto’s corner when Traore might have got in his way.

Wolves went desperately close to doubling their lead in the 63rd minute.

Traore flicked the ball past van Aanholt and crossed for Dendoncker, whose first-time effort from point-blank range forced a superb save from Butland.

Palace’s threats were isolated and when Batshuayi’s shot was deflected over off Neves on 68, it was the visitors’ only attack following the restart up to that point.

A minute later, Traore, the game’s most dangerous player, departed the fray, gingerly clutching his hamstring, and Palace breathed a sigh of relief.

But Wolves remained a threat even without their quickest player and the impish Neto was inches away from making it 2-0 when his angled drive on the run flew agonisingly wide after he broke on Neves’s deep pass.

Palace introduced Wilfried Zaha as one of four second-half substitutes but they could make little difference as Wolves hung on to their slender advantage.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Ruddy 7; Semedo 8, Coady © 7, Saiss 7, Ait-Nouri 6; Neves 7, Moutinho 6; Traore 8 (Gibbs-White 69 mins, 6), Dendoncker 7 (Hoever 85 mins, 6), Neto 8; Silva 6 (P Cutrone 78 mins, 6).

Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Butland 7; Clyne 5, Tomkins 6, Sakho 6 (Kouyate 46 mins, 6), van Aanholt 5; Ayew 7, McCarthy 7 (Mitchell 70 mins, 6), Riedewald 6, Eze 5; Benteke 5 (Zaha 70 mins, 6), Batshuayi 6 (Townsend 85 mins, 6).

Referee: David Coote