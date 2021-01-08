Aston Villa provide a scare but Liverpool ensure no cup miracle

FA Cup: Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 4

Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mo Salah; some genuine European football aristocracy were on the scoresheet in this comfortable third round FA Cup victory for the champions of England but the night, surely, belonged to a 17-year-old kid from Birmingham called Louie Barry.

The lone striker in a drastically weakened Villa youth team, one pieced together after a Covid outbreak swept through the Premier League club, Barry equalised late in the first half for his young team and, just for a moment, the romance of this great old competition looked alive and well.

It was a fleeting romance, of course, as three Liverpool goals in five minutes early in the second half, made sure. But what a memorable night for the young Villains.

On a day that the UK reported record Covid deaths and new reported infections, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was not alone in expressing a belief that football should not be continuing in such a climate.

It was a sentiment that Villa manager Dean Smith, watching the tie from home, might have agreed with after the Covid crisis struck his club this week with 10 first team players and four of his coaches testing positive.

It put his entire first team squad - including a number of under-23 players - in self-isolation and left his side fielding, arguably, a third or fourth string line-up against the champions.

Seven players from the under-23s, four from the under-18s, an average age of 18, two 16-year-olds, Villa’s “veteran” player was 21-year-old defender Callum Rowe.

For further context, six of Villa’s starting XI had not even been born when James Milner, playing left-back for the visitors to Villa Park, had made his debut in professional football.

Milner said: “It wasn’t ideal for either team, we didn’t want this but it’s where we are at the moment, unfortunately.

“They’re a good set of lads who worked hard for each other and put a shift in. We expected that, we didn’t want to take it for granted but with them getting the goal in the first half, we had to keep playing.

“It was a good result in the end but it wasn’t an ideal situation for either team.”

In fact, many of the Villa players were too young to drive and had to be dropped off at the stadium by parents before taking on a Liverpool line-up which was full of experience, know-how and would have been exactly the same even if Jurgen Klopp has been taking on a full-strength Villa side.

It all had the makings of a lopsided, even humiliating, experience for the young Villains and a post mortem that would have posed the question why the authorities did not simply allow Smith’s side a postponement - or why Villa had not conceded the tie.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the early lead but on 40 minutes something wonderful happened.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Hungarian goalkeeper Akos Onodi found young defender Rowe on the left-wing and the “old man” of the Villa team cut infield before playing a magnificent through ball for Barry.

The striker got the better of Rhys Williams and advanced on Caoimhin Kelleher before beating the young Irish keeper with a cool finish that belied his years.

For one glorious moment - well, several minutes as it transpired - the cliched talk of the magic of the FA Cup seemed legitimate. A bunch of unknown children were holding their own against the best team in England and, better yet, drawing level.

“I knew as soon as I saw it, I was putting it in the back of the net and it’s the proudest I’ve ever been,” said Barry afterwards.

It was short-lived, of course, but for all concerned it had salvaged a situation which could have been embarrassing if Villa had run out on the receiving end of there sort of scoreline that had become typical in this fixture.

Last season, with Liverpool forced to play their own under-23s in a League Cup tie at Villa Park, Klopp was on the receiving end of a 5-0 defeat and, earlier this season of course, Villa inflicted an astonishing 7-2 humiliation on the defending champions.

There seemed the prospect of this latest meeting being far more damaging for Villa, especially when Mane opened the scoring after three minutes. But, thanks to the equaliser, it was not until the hour mark, and three goals in five minutes, that the outcome was decided.

Wijnaldum struck the killer goal, a superb finish from a step inside the Villa area after intelligent, neat passes from Salah and Takumi Minimino.

Moments later, Liverpool replacement Xherdan Shaqiri chipped an intelligent ball into the area for Mane to slip his defender Jake Walker and head in his second of the night.

And on 65 minutes, an exhausted Villa were punished once more, chasing the shadows being cast by the brilliant Liverpool sub Thiago Alcantara.

Shaqiri was again the architect, finding gaps in front of the Villa defence and poking through a pass for Salah who was able to turn and bury an unstoppable shot past Onodi.

There was no shame in this for Villa, especially as they had been forced to cope with the nightmare of going behind so early when Curtis Jones floated in a brilliant cross and Mane split his two defenders to head past Onodi.

Klopp said: “It was more challenging than it should have been although their kids did really well.

“We had football problems in the first half but solved them with football in the second half. We needed a little bit longer than we should have but in the end it was exactly like it should have been.”

Aston Villa (4-5-1): Onodi 9; Walker 7 (E Rowe 75, 7), Revan 8, Bridge 7, C Rowe 8 (Swinkels 75, 7); Kesler 7, Bogarde 7 (Lindley 66, 7), Sylla 8, Raikhy 7 (Sohna 65, 7), Chrisene 7 (Young 61, 7); Barry 9.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher 7; N. Williams 5, R. Williams 5, Fabinho 7, Milner 6; Henderson 6 (Thiago 45, 6), Wijnaldum 8, Jones 7 (Firmino 61, 6); Mane 9 (Origi 74, 6), Minamino 6 (Shaqiri 61, 8), Salah 7 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 74, 6).

Referee: C Pawson 7