Damien Duff leaves role in Stephen Kenny's coaching staff

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 21:52
John Fallon

Damien Duff has resigned from Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff, dealing another blow to the Ireland manager.

The Ireland centurion was added to the new boss’s backroom team in April, playing a key role alongside fellow assistant Keith Andrews in the eight games contested between September and November.

However, following the shock of losing his main striker David McGoldrick to international retirement in November, the decision of Duff to quit just 10 weeks ahead of the World Cup campaign kicking off is another set-back for Kenny.

The Ireland boss, still awaiting his first win after eight matches at the helm, will move swiftly to source a replacement but won’t be calling upon Robbie Keane, who remains on the FAI payroll without a job specification.

Duff, 41, only spoke in early December of his excitement about the upcoming campaign, noting that being drawn against Serbia “could have been worse”.

Ireland’s first game comes against the second seeds in Belgrade on March 24.

“I think there’s an awful lot of doom and gloom at the minute,” he told RTÉ.

“There’s been a number of injuries and Covid cases but we’ve dominated teams by playing football the right way.

“We’ve created chances the right way, playing through them, not just playing more direct stuff as we have known to do in the past, not just crossing balls for the sake of it. We played attractive football the way people want it played.

“I think in between now and March, it’s just hoping lads get game time, get plenty of minutes, get fit, stay well and get Séamus Coleman back firing for Everton.”

While the Ireland captain has returned to the Toffees starting line-up, Duff won’t be greeting him into camp following this development. The timing is the most curious element.

Still, the two-time Premier League winner was known to have been left bewildered by the FAI’s decision to launch an investigation around the team’s last camp in November.

Kenny, Duff and Keith Andrews were all interviewed as part of a probe into the nature of a motivational video and pep-talk delivered by the manager before the friendly against England.

FAI Chairman Roy Barrett only last week admitted they acted on some information relayed from the dressing-room, eventually establishing that Kenny has no case to answer.

