Liam Kearney back at Cork City as club's Head of Academy

Liam Kearney says he is relishing returning to the Cork City fold after he was appointed the club's new Head of Academy this evening.

Kearney will replace Colin Healy in the role, with Healy having become the club's first team manager. Kearney had been first team coach at Galway United, on John Caulfield's staff. Kearney had previously served as an assistant coach to Caulfield during his term as Cork City boss.

“I really enjoyed my time with the club as a player and, more recently, as a coach," said Conna man Kearney. "I worked alongside Colin in the academy for three years, managing the Under 17s, and there are good structures, good coaches and good players there, so I am really looking forward to getting back involved.”

“We have seen a lot of players progress through the academy into the first team over the last couple of years, and I want to ensure that this continues. It is vital for the club that there is a very close relationship between the academy and the first team, and that players can see the pathway that exists. It is a really exciting opportunity, and one I am really looking forward to.”

Kearney had three spells as a player at City, where the winger became a fan favourite, finishing out his playing career with the club in 2015. He joined the club's management as first-team coach in 2017, while he was also the club's U17 boss under Healy in the academy structure.

Healy said: “I am delighted to welcome Liam back to the club. He has worked in the academy before, he knows the players and he knows the staff, so he will fit right in. We have a lot of academy players who have followed the pathway through to the first team, and we want to continue doing that, so I am looking forward to working closely with Liam on that. It is great to have him back.”

Cork City chairman Declan Carey told Corkcityfc.ie: “With Colin stepping up to the first team, it was crucial that we made the right appointment to take over this role and build on the good work that has been done in the academy in recent years.”

City are preparing for life in the First Division of the League of Ireland in 2021, with 16 players signed up for the coming season. The start date of the season is yet to be confirmed by the FAI.