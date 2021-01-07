The Ozil question: What's the right answer for Arteta and Arsenal?

Has Mikel Arteta's decision to freeze out the club's highest-paid player been vindicated or not?

ARTÉTA will be relieved to see the back of his former midfield team-mate Mesut Ozil, whatever he might say otherwise.

The inexperienced Spanish coach risked his fledging reputation and possibly a high-profile managerial career by confronting Arsenal's problem with the enigmatic German head on. He openly admitted his failure to get the best out of Ozil reflected badly on his coaching and managerial ability, but that he was still prepared to be judged on his decision to exile Arsenal's highest earner. That was easier to say on the back of an FA Cup Final win back in August, but it looked like player power might triumph again when Arteta's side were tumbling towards the relegation zone on Christmas Day.

Ozil's sniping comments via social media did not help. The clamour for his recall was, worryingly, gaining traction, before an emphatic London derby win over Chelsea triggered the current three-match winning run. European qualification is back on the agenda and the majority view would seem to be Arteta has succeeded where Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger failed before him.

His predecessors both tried and failed to coax Ozil's undoubted talents out of him on a regular basis and Arteta was less patient and confident enough to take the leap of faith and make the break.

The Spaniard claims to have a vision of Arsenal success that does not involve the luxury of occasional flashes of individual brilliance, but will only be fully vindicated if and when Arsenal are challenging for the Premier League title again.

Given Arteta's accent on a high workload from his players, was it inevitable that Ozil's approach is deemed surplus to requirements?

To say Ozil's demise at Arsenal was inevitable would deny the player and manager the credit they can learn and adapt in their thirties. Arteta's warnings about work-rate and "non-negotiables" on his arrival seemed to be aimed, in part, at Ozil, who had become a fringe player under Unai Emery. But he surprised a few when he selected the German in all 10 of Arsenal's Premier League games immediately before football was forced into a three-month lockdown.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (right) is substituted off by manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arteta knew Ozil's strengths and weaknesses better than most having played alongside him when Arsenal captain and seemed to want to hand his former team-mate the chance to become the focus of his team. It did not work, though, and Arteta's response was brutal as Ozil failed to add to his 254 appearances for the club after his last match on March 7th. He was sent on holiday for the FA Cup final and then omitted from his Premier League squad entirely for this season.

Amid rumours of board room pressure, a political conspiracy, 5G masts and flat earth theories, Arteta eventually explained he had tried everything he could think of to get Ozil to play football the Arteta way, but had all but given up when he saw his star man again after lockdown.

'Footballing reasons' side, Ozil still has his supporters in the Arsenal dressing room and fanbase, but it is sad to report there is little room for his particular style of play today.

So how come Arteta doesn't seem to have factored in the dearth of midfield creativity without his German playmaker?

This is where Arteta's single-mindedness comes under scrutiny. He was so obsessed about making Arsenal harder to beat that he was prepared to sacrifice the creative skills of Ozil without obviously identifying a ready-made replacement. An opening day win at Fulham eased some initial anxiety as Willian shone with three assists. Unfortunately, for Arteta and Arsenal, they have faced few opponents as poor as Fulham and Willian has been so disappointing he can no longer get in the team.

Emery's record signing, Nicolas Pepe, is another creative force who has failed to live up to expectations in Ozil's absence. So, while it could be argued Arteta took an unnecessary gamble, it would be harsh to suggest he had not identified players who might have replaced Ozil's creativity. The Spaniard ideally likes his creative midfielders to emulate the dynamic Kevin de Bruyne he helped coach at Manchester City.

And now he has new flavour of the month, Emile Smith Rowe fully match fit, he can proceed with his plans with a little more confidence.

How much damage to dressing room unity has Ozil's banishment caused amid rumours that senior players support the German?

Ozil and Greek defender Sokratis, the other high profile casualty from the first-team squad are both popular, influential figures and it was inevitable their exclusion from the squad would create some ripples.

They are not only well-liked among the senior players but some of the younger brigade also look up to them. Arteta, naively, had hoped the threat of not playing would trigger Ozil to leave the club, which is why Arsenal offered to pay 50% of his wages in any summer loan deal. The manager may also have erred allow them to continue training with the first team instead of banishing them to a far-flung pitch with what passes for the 'stiffs' these days.

It is only in recent weeks - when they have been training alone, reduced to little more than running around with other players on their way out - that both results and an improvement in team spirit have been restored. Two of Ozil's closest allies, Sead Kolasinac (who has recently re-signed for German side Schalke) and Shkodran Mustafi, who is also out of contract this summer, have both felt the squeeze too so splits in the camp were almost unavoidable.

If Ozil is to leave, who is the best in-house option in terms of creativity, given that Emile Smith-Rowe has to be managed?

Were there a readymade creative replacement with a higher workrate than Ozil, Arteta could move onto other issues. French striker Alex Lacazette has tried and failed a few times and is best left to focus on scoring goals, a habit he has thankfully rediscovered. Willian, the highly-paid free transfer from Chelsea, seems unabe to influence the style of play in any appreciable way.

And youth products Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson seem to be falling down the pecking order to the point that neither is guaranteed to escape the transfer loan trap door this month. Which leaves the slim shoulders of Emile Smith Rowe to carry the burden. Dubbed the Croydon Kevin De Bruyne by admiring team-mates, great things are expected of the 20-year-old.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

He is young and yet to prove himself over any length of time despite gaining experience on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town, but is blessed with a deft first touch and an eye for a pass. His rolled down socks and untucked shirt give the air of a throwback talent and the nonchalance of another former Arsenal youth graduate, Paul Merson.

With £300,000 a week off the books, who are Arsenal targeting to be their main chance creator?

The less he plays, the better Mesut Ozil seems to be getting. Possibly more popular too. Arsenal have been so devoid of creativity this season, it has been easy to point to the German's absence as the missing link – however, close that may be to the truth.

Ozil was never going to be in Arteta's squad for the rest of this season, but the freeing up of budget on the club's wage bill gives him options to bring in the creative midfielder he craves. Lyon's Houssem Aouar was a summer target, but at a market value in excess of €50m, it is beyond Arsenal's pandemic-hit budget. Much will depend on the club's ability to shed excess baggage, such as the aforementioned Willock and Nelson, but a more realistic target is the Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia.

The Argentine is one of the main reasons his side top the Championship and the 24-year-old has many attributes Arteta admires. He says he is happy in East Anglia and Norwich will not let their star man go cheaply, but that is only to be expected. Ultimately, it will be hard to stop a deal going through if Arsenal go after the diminutive midfielder with all guns blazing.