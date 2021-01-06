Jayson Molumby: I left Premier League to stay in Stephen Kenny's plans

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jayson Molumby has revealed that the desire to stay in the plans of Stephen Kenny was a key factor in him joining Preston on-loan for the rest of the season from Brighton.

After playing a solitary minute of Premier League football at Brighton this season, Molumby was worried that he would struggle to hold down a place in the Ireland squad.

He said: “One of the biggest things for me is playing for my country and I wanted to go out on loan and play games to hopefully stay involved and keep getting picked for my country.

“There is no bigger thing for me and hopefully I can do well and kick-on again and try and get as many caps for Ireland as I can.”

Molumby, who has linked-up with fellow Ireland internationals, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire at Preston, added: “I am really happy to be here and I am looking forward to getting started.

“Seani and Alan speak very highly of the club and then the gaffer spoke to me and was the same and, in the end, I just wanted to get it done.

“Both Seani and Alan are highly rated here so that said enough for me and speaking to them, they gave off really good views.

“The manager (Preston boss Alex Neil) was pretty honest with me and speaking to other people in football, they have given that off as well.

“He is very hard working and knows what he wants, he gave me that impression. I was really happy to get up here and signed up.

“It was tough for me in the last few months, maybe taking a risk with Brighton, hoping to break into the first team and it didn’t quite work out, but I am actually buzzing.

“As a footballer you just want to play games, try and do the best you can and try and improve and I am really looking forward to it."

Molumby is eligible to make his debut in the FA Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and Preston boss Alex Neil can't wait to have him in his match-day plans.

He said: “It has been a very good bit of business from us and with good players, you can’t afford to wait.

“It is easy for us to wait until later in the window to find out what is happening with some of the other lads, but when players like Jayson become available, you need to act and that is exactly what we have done."