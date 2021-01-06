Slaven Bilic handed Beijing Guoan reins three weeks after West Brom dismissal

The former Croatia player and manager oversaw the Baggies’ promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last season
Slaven Bilic handed Beijing Guoan reins three weeks after West Brom dismissal

Slaven Bilic is back in football management less than a month after being sacked by West Brom. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 11:15
Press Association

Slaven Bilic has been appointed manager of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan less than a month after being sacked by West Brom.

The former Croatia player and manager oversaw the Baggies’ promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last season but they struggled on their return to the Premier League.

The club sat 19th with seven points from 13 games when Bilic’s 18-month stint at the helm was brought to an end and he was replaced by Sam Allardyce on December 16.

However, Bilic has quickly moved on as he has signed a two-year deal to replace former Lyon boss Bruno Genesio at Beijing Guoan, who finished third in last year’s domestic league.

A club statement on Twitter said: “We are honoured to announce a 2-year contract with our new first team coach Mr. Slaven Bilic and coach team, welcome to Beijing.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of the hard work and dedication Mr. Bruno Genesio made for us. We wish you all the best in your future professional endeavours.”

More in this section

Doxa v APOEL - Cyta Championship Mick McCarthy sacked by APOEL - just two months into the job
Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola hoping Kevin De Bruyne commits future to Manchester City
COLIN BELL OBIT File Photo Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell dies aged 74
bilicpa-sourceplace: uk
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Manchester City confirm three more positive tests for coronavirus

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up