‘A powerhorse in the air’: The Danger Here sports quotes of the year

A look back at the year in guff...
Martin Keown on Virgil van Dijk: ‘A powerhorse in the air…’

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

Rob Phillips set out the worse-case scenario: “If they lose this now it’ll almost feel like a defeat.”

Standing tall with Jermaine Jenas: “They can walk out of here with their chests held high.”

Alex Rae was blown away: “That second goal has really knocked the wind out of their stuffing.”

Kris Boyd spotted a problem: “Nobody wants to be going and watching their team behind closed doors.”

Jack Grealish’s ominous Covid prediction: “Hopefully, in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves once this has all boiled over.”

Even during lockdown, Davy Russell was kept going: “I’m very busy. We’ve five children and it’s the middle of mating season.”

Lockdown with Ayoze Pérez: “It brings me very many memories of when I was very young and I spent so many hours at home playing with myself.”

BBC World News on strict precautions when the Bundesliga resumed: “Frankfurt, the team say they are going to be disinfecting their balls at half-time.”

Johnny Bairstow on David Warner: “His role is to get under the nose of the opposition’s skin.”

Phil Neville wasn’t asking much of Ross Barkley: “He’s got to at least score.”

Garth Crooks issued fair warning: “Mistakes will be made, make no mistake.”

Firmino’s movement baffled Joe Cole: “He is at the periphery of what they do, everything in attack goes through him.”

Martin Keown on Everton: “It’s a hotblood of football…”

Martin Keown on Virgil van Dijk: “A powerhorse in the air…”

Ian Abraham kept the wolf from the door: “Brentford, to use the old rhyming children’s story, they’ve huffed and puffed like the three bears and can’t blow the house down.”

Danny Gabbidon wanted a show of strength: “Nobody wants to grab the bull by the scruff of the neck.”

Read all about it with Stuart Pearce: “He’s like a rabbit in the headlines.”

Water conservation with Kevin Maguire: “You don’t have to throw all the bathwater out with the baby.”

Complacency the Gordon D’Arcy way: “England took their eye off the gas a little bit.”

Joy unconfined for Mickey Quinn: “You’ve got a little spring in your step in your voice.”

Troy Deeney lays the groundwork: “He looks sharp. He looks like he’s getting his feet under the carpet.”

The one and only Glen Johnson: “Liverpool are about to do something unique… in fact the same as Arsenal in 2004.”

Alan McInally weathered the storm: “They’ve managed to get the ball away — anywhere in a port will do.”

Phil Neville opened his England women’s team up to eligibility questions: “There was a girl there that played without fear. She’s literally a bull.”

Stuart Pearce: “He’s had to get up of his own fruition.”

Jane Mangan’s fond farewell to Un De Sceaux: “He went out with his armour on his sleeve.”

Nasser Hussain’s death wish: “Old-fashioned cricket — it’s what England fans have been dying out for.”

Nature called for Kenny Cunningham: “That kind of natural understanding doesn’t develop naturally.”

Leon Osman’s crystal ball: “I wouldn’t say it’s been coming, but it’s been inevitable.”

Iain Dowie: “Two brilliant saves but Holgate is sharp as a button.”

Liam Bradford allows a generous margin of error: “That pass was feet away from being inch-perfect.”

Darren Fletcher biting the hand that feeds: “Jurgen Klopp with a handshake through gritted teeth.”

Marty Morrissey reckoned Limerick were well set for a Christmas All-Ireland: “They now have their gander up.”

The return of fans to English football turned Dean Ashton to the dark side: “It’s always great to see bodies in the ground.”

