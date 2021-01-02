FAI to delay League starts until March

Cork City and Cobh Ramblers will be waiting until at least March 26 for their First Division campaign to kick off after Covid-19 forced the FAI to delay their proposed start dates.

A tentative kick-off date of February 26 had been mooted but following Saturday's emergency meeting of the National League Executive Committee (NLEC), called amid the growing impact of Covid-19 restrictions on sport, a more realistic target of March 19 was considered.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon has now confirmed that this date has been pencilled in for the opening series of Premier Division matches, with the First Division starting seven days later.

“These dates are, of course, subject to the changing public health guidelines and advice from Government agencies,” Scanlon informed the 19 clubs across both divisions on Saturday evening.

“This prudent approach, agreed with your NLEC representatives, was taken in the best interests of the safety of all concerned and we remain committed to respecting Government Guidelines with the same respect which allowed us to finish the 2020 season.” Where the deferral leaves pre-season plans is now the pressing question.

Players have already been signed on contracts based upon training commencing next week, a schedule teams may decide to postpone.

Clubs were already awaiting news from the FAI on a funding package to compensate for the lack of behind-closed-doors fixtures.

It took a collective guarantee of €2m in grants, made up primarily of State intervention, for clubs to resume last season in late July.

A pot of at least double that amount will be required to complete a full 2021 season, as FAI Chairman Roy Barrett acknowledged on Tuesday.

“People must bear in mind that last year we were financially supporting the resumption of a truncated season from July to October,” noted the Goodbody Stockbroker MD. “If we’re going to have a full season in 2021, that's more problematic for the clubs. Their needs will be greater.

“I'd be confident that the Government will be supportive of our sport, as a whole, in 2021, if this pandemic persists."

Scanlon added: “We are preparing to present to the FAI Board on how we should approach the Government regarding a support package for Irish football in 2021 given that the current Covid-19 figures suggest our sport will be living with this pandemic and its effects for some time to come.

“We are extremely grateful to Government and Sport Ireland for the Covid-19 relief funding to date. Our chief executive Jonathan Hill will discuss this, and the start date for the League, further with our Board next week.“

"As of now, elite football activity remains permissible under the most recent Level 5 lockdown guidelines issued by Government and you will be aware that training is currently permissible for all League of Ireland clubs as we confirmed to you on Thursday along with a copy of our updated Protocols.

“May I also remind you that any clubs who have players and staff arriving from overseas need to adhere to the latest government guidelines.”