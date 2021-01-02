Gunners rub it in for struggling Allardyce

WEST BROM 0 ARSENAL 4 (Tierney 23, Saka 28, Lacazette 60. 64).

Kieran Tierney scored a wonder goal as Arsenal produced arguably their best performance of the season, hammering Sam Allardyce's West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Tierney broke the deadlock with a superb individual goal in the 23rd minute, Bukaro Saka doubled it five minutes later and Alexandre Lacazette scored twice after the break on 61 and 65 minutes.

It was no more than Mikel Arteta’s deserved as they made it three straight wins to make a mockery of the words of Allardyce who had described them as their relegation rivals a few days before the game.

Arsenal dominated from the early minutes and peppered the West Brom penalty area with crosses.

Bukayo Saka continued to trouble the Baggies and his incisive cross to the far post just evaded the in-rushing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sliding in.

West Brom briefly threatened when Matheus Pereira lifted the ball over a defender to release lone striker Callum Robinson, but the latter could only volley straight at goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal made them pay by deservedly taking the lead in the 23rd minute.

Tierney beat right back Darnell Furlong on the outside then inside before letting fly with a curling shot with his weaker right foot to find the top corner.

Five minutes later Arsenal doubled their lead with a stunning move that sliced Albion’s defence to tatters.

SNOW JOB: Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (right) and West Brom's Conor Gallagher battle the elements during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns

Emile Smith-Rowe started the move before delightful one-touch passing between Saka, Lacazette, Saka again saw Smith-Rowe touch to Saka to sidefoot the ball into an empty net.

If there was any doubt as to the outcome, it was emphatically destroyed just after the hour as Lacazette doubled the scoreline with a brace.

Saka crossed from the right, and defender Semi Ajayi, trying to clear, only succeeded in hitting his own post, Smith Rowe’s follow-up was blocked by Johnstone, and Lacazette rammed home the loose ball.

Four minutes later it was 4-0. Tierney belted a cross in from the left and Lacazette hooked into the roof of the net from a yard out.

WEST BROM (4-1-4-1): Johnstone 7; Furlong 5, Ajayi 6, Ivanovic 5 (Bartley 66, 6), O’Shea 6; Sawyers 5; Phillips (c) 5, Gallagher 5, Pereira 6, Diangana 5 (Austin, 46, 5); Robinson 6.

Subs not used: Button, Gibbs, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Peltier, Diaby.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; Bellerin 6 (Maitland-Niles 54 mins, 6), Holding 6, Marí 7, Tierney 8; Ceballos 7, Xhaka 7; Saka (Willian 71) 8, Smith Rowe (Willock 77) 8, Aubameyang 7; Lacazette 8.

Subs not used: Rúnarsson, Pépé, Luiz, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.