Gunners rub it in for struggling Allardyce

Arsenal rack up third win on the bounce to move up to eleventh
Gunners rub it in for struggling Allardyce

TOP GUN: Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette grabs his side's third goal as the Gunners racked up three wins in a row in the Premier League. For new Baggies boss Sam Allardyce though, the problems mount. 

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 22:13
Tim Nash, The Hawthorns

WEST BROM 0 ARSENAL 4 (Tierney 23, Saka 28, Lacazette 60. 64).

Kieran Tierney scored a wonder goal as Arsenal produced arguably their best performance of the season, hammering Sam Allardyce's West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Tierney broke the deadlock with a superb individual goal in the 23rd minute, Bukaro Saka doubled it five minutes later and Alexandre Lacazette scored twice after the break on 61 and 65 minutes.

It was no more than Mikel Arteta’s deserved as they made it three straight wins to make a mockery of the words of Allardyce who had described them as their relegation rivals a few days before the game.

Arsenal dominated from the early minutes and peppered the West Brom penalty area with crosses.

Bukayo Saka continued to trouble the Baggies and his incisive cross to the far post just evaded the in-rushing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sliding in.

West Brom briefly threatened when Matheus Pereira lifted the ball over a defender to release lone striker Callum Robinson, but the latter could only volley straight at goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal made them pay by deservedly taking the lead in the 23rd minute.

Tierney beat right back Darnell Furlong on the outside then inside before letting fly with a curling shot with his weaker right foot to find the top corner.

Five minutes later Arsenal doubled their lead with a stunning move that sliced Albion’s defence to tatters.

SNOW JOB: Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (right) and West Brom's Conor Gallagher battle the elements during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns
SNOW JOB: Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (right) and West Brom's Conor Gallagher battle the elements during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns

Emile Smith-Rowe started the move before delightful one-touch passing between Saka, Lacazette, Saka again saw Smith-Rowe touch to Saka to sidefoot the ball into an empty net.

If there was any doubt as to the outcome, it was emphatically destroyed just after the hour as Lacazette doubled the scoreline with a brace.

Saka crossed from the right, and defender Semi Ajayi, trying to clear, only succeeded in hitting his own post, Smith Rowe’s follow-up was blocked by Johnstone, and Lacazette rammed home the loose ball.

Four minutes later it was 4-0. Tierney belted a cross in from the left and Lacazette hooked into the roof of the net from a yard out.

WEST BROM (4-1-4-1): Johnstone 7; Furlong 5, Ajayi 6, Ivanovic 5 (Bartley 66, 6), O’Shea 6; Sawyers 5; Phillips (c) 5, Gallagher 5, Pereira 6, Diangana 5 (Austin, 46, 5); Robinson 6.

Subs not used: Button, Gibbs, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Peltier, Diaby.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; Bellerin 6 (Maitland-Niles 54 mins, 6), Holding 6, Marí 7, Tierney 8; Ceballos 7, Xhaka 7; Saka (Willian 71) 8, Smith Rowe (Willock 77) 8, Aubameyang 7; Lacazette 8.

Subs not used: Rúnarsson, Pépé, Luiz, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Joy and despair for Connolly as Brighton grab late point
Karen Carney File Photo BT Sport's Jake Humphreys blasts 'sexist and vile abuse' of pundit Carney
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Eze stunner piles on the misery for Blades
Alec Byrne 9/11/2020

FAI to delay League starts until March

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up