BT Sport's Jake Humphreys blasts 'sexist and vile abuse' of pundit Carney

BT SPORT host Jake Humphrey has jumped to the defence of former England star Karen Carney and blasrted the 'misogynistic, sexist and vile abuse' she endured in the wake of punditry comments on Leeds Utd last week.

Carney took the decision to delete her Twitter account after being targeted with vile abuse in the wake of a tweet from Leeds Utd’s official account. Carney had claimed the enforced break caused by coronavirus last season helped Leeds clinch the Championship title and with it a return to the Premier League.

Carney was working pitchside for Amazon Prime Sport ahead of Leeds' 5-0 win over West Brom. But Leeds' official Twitter account took exception to 144-cap England player's comments and shared a video of the clip, pointing out that they won the Championship by ten points.

Before this Saturday's Premier League clash between Tottenham and Leeds, BT Sport presenter Humphrey demanded the 'vile, sexist' trolls show some compassion in defence of Carney.

Humphrey said: "Just a brief word of support for our always hard-working, well-researched, excellent colleague Karen Carney.

"Whether it's Jermaine (Jenas), whether it's Rio (Ferdinand), whether it's Karen, whether it's any pundit on any sports network, they are literally paid to have an opinion.

"You don't have to agree with their opinion, you don't have to like their opinion but the whole point of living in a civil society is that we all have opinions.

"We might disagree and it creates debate. And that's cool. "What's NOT cool though is the horrible, misogynistic, sexist, vile abuse that went Karen's way in the hours after her comments about Leeds.

"That is not an example of a tolerant society.

"And if we saw anything in 2020, surely we saw the fact that sending people abuse on social media isn't victimless.

"It hurts people. And Karen has since decided to leave Twitter.

"So perhaps if 2020 and the years before it were all about intolerance and division, 2021 and the years that follow need to be about acceptance and compassion."

Despite the backlash Leeds refused to delete their post and insisted the tweet 'wasn't offensive'.

Club owner Andrea Radrizzani told talkSPORT: "I’m very sorry Karen was abused on social media. I wanted to defend my club and our players from a comment, which I felt was harsh from Karen on air. Our tweet wasn’t offensive - simply stating that we won the league by ten points.”

Reports claim that Leeds have since contacted Carney about the issue. A club spokesperson added: "Leeds United completely condemns any abuse received by Karen Carney on social media following last night’s Premier League game with West Brom.

"Everyone at our club respects Karen greatly for all she has achieved in the game, as well as her work in the media and the charity work she undertakes."