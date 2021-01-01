Bruno Fernandes keeps his cool to lift Manchester United joint top

Manchester United 2 Aston Villa 1

Bruno Fernandes’s second-half penalty lifted Manchester United joint top of the Premier League, the latest extraordinary twist in this season that is destined to live long in football’s consciousness, for some good, as well as many negative, reasons.

Having spent most of the autumn seemingly having to answer questions about his job security, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now starts the new year level with defending champions Liverpool who will have played an extra game by the time they complete a tricky visit to Southampton on Monday.

Fernandes continued his own sensational contribution to United’s season by calmly converting a 61st-minute penalty, awarded for a trip by Douglas Luiz on the brilliant Paul Pogba.

Yes, there were still moments of defensive shortcoming that will have concerned the United manager, not least the visitors’ 58th-minute equaliser when Aaron Wan-Bissaka hovered over a Villa free-kick, trying to waste time.

The quickly-taken dead ball freed Jack Grealish and, with Wan-Bissaka out of position and United completely disorganised, his cross meant Bertrand Traore was free to force the ball past David de Gea from six yards.

But on a night that started with a minute’s silence for the late Tommy Docherty — still remembered fondly here as a great character and entertainer from his time as Old Trafford manager in the 1970s - this was a fitting tribute for “The Doc.” The game also marked the start of Edinson Cavani’s three-match suspension, after being found guilty by the FA of posting a racially insensitive social media message, and, as such, all eyes were on Martial.

It took the French international forward until the 39th minute to show that, while his instincts may not be quite as finely honed as the Uruguayan veteran’s, he can still be a Premier League force.

The goal stemmed from a simple ball upfield by de Gea, helped on by brilliant flicks by Pogba and Marcus Rashford for Wan-Bissaka to set off sprinting down the right flank.

The full-back reached the by-line before delivering a cross which Tyrone Mings could not quite head clear and which Martial flung himself at, full stretch, stooping to plant a diving header past Emiliano Martinez from six yards. Martial did not score a domestic goal until the middle of December but this effort marked his third in the last six games, an indication that Solskjaer’s unwavering faith in the 25-year-old may not have been misplaced after all with the French International also adding four assists in that spell.

But this was an all-round effort with which Solskjaer could, generally, be quietly pleased as United looked to continue their improved home form after some early season disasters, summed up by that horrific six-goal embarrassment against Tottenham.

That defeat to Jose Mourinho seems a long time ago now — for both clubs — although United were made to work by an impressive Villa on Friday night and had de Gea to thank for a brilliant 13th minute save from John McGinn’s thunderous volley.

It was part of a thrilling end-to-end encounter which, neatly demonstrated how far both teams have come from last season, when Villa almost suffered relegation and United had to make a frantic late sprint for a top-four finish.

Fernandes set Martial up for an early long shot which was well saved by a diving Martinez, while a superb move involved a Wan-Bissaka cross, intelligent Pogba dummy, and ended with a Fred strike that rose just over.

But Villa also played their part in an entertaining game and, from that, Solskjaer could draw some encouragement as Eric Bailly continued his recent strong run of form in what, finally, has the makings of a decent pairing alongside £80 million Harry Maguire.

In the first half the defence did a solid job of keeping Grealish — a transfer target for Solskjaer last summer, of course — quiet, although it was a different story after the restart.

After six minutes, the playmaker made room for himself before delivering a delicious cross which Ollie Watkins met with a soaring header that de Gea saved superbly, twisting in mid-air to push over the bar, one-handed.

Either side of that effort, Cash and Anwar El Ghazi threatened the home goal in the build-up to Villa’s deserved equaliser and conceding a second did not blunt Villa or Grealish.

Wan-Bissaka made up for his error for the equaliser by making a breathtaking clearance to deny El Ghazi as he looked certain to convert one more tantalising Grealish cross, El Ghazi forced de Gea into another save and Watkins headed just wide from yet another Grealish assist.

Not that United were passive. From a number of good second-half chances, Pogba should have hit the target from a Luke Shaw cross and Fernandes would have done but for a flying save from Martinez who touched the ball onto the bar.

And in a spell of late Villa pressure, de Gea was called upon since more, flinging himself to keep out Cash’s long-range 92nd-minute strike.

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 8; Wan-Bissaka 6, Bailly 8, Maguire 6, Shaw 6; Fred 7 (Tuanzebe 90), McTominay 6 (Matic 64, 6); Rashford 7, Fernandes 8 (James 86), Pogba 9; Martial 7.

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez 7; Cash 7, Konsa 6, Mings 7, Targett 7; McGinn 8, Luiz 6; Traore 7 (Ramsey 78, 6), Grealish 8, El Ghazi 7 (Davis 83); Watkins 6.

Referee: M Oliver 7