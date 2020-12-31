Stephen Kenny faces anxious wait on Callum O'Dowda injury

Ireland winger could spend 'months' out, Bristol City boss says 
Bristol City's Callum O'Dowda is facing 'months' on the sideline, hsi club says. Picture:  Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 21:25
John Fallon

Stephen Kenny will discover next week if Callum O’Dowda’s hamstring injury keeps him out of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualification double-header in March.

Bristol City manager Dean Holden has confirmed the winger will be sidelined for a “couple of months and maybe beyond” after tearing the muscle.

The 23-times capped attacker's worst fears were realised after he limped out of City’s 2-1 Championship win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Ireland’s opening fixtures of the 2022 campaign come away to Serbia on March 24 and home to Luxembourg three days later.

"Callum's going to be out for a good number of weeks,” admitted Robins Holden about O’Dowda’s set-back.

“There's a decision to be made with the specialist next week on how we approach the actual injury "But he's going to be out for about a couple of months - maybe beyond.

"Once we get the final decision from the experts, we'll decide how we proceed. Callum has been an important player for this season and we’re going to miss him.” O’Dowda had become a firm favourite of Ireland supremo Kenny, with new boss featuring him in the five of the eight matches he was available for during the first phase of his reign.

The 25-year-old started both the September internationals against Bulgaria and Finland before being spring off the bench in the Euro 2021 play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

As he was deemed a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case in the squad, O’Dowda had to sit out the remaining fixtures of that October window against Wales and Finland.

He returned to start the friendly at Wembley against England but sustained a knock against Wales four days later which ruled him out of the last game of the year at home to Bulgaria.

