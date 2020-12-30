Liverpool endure frustrating end to glorious year with Newcastle stalemate

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

12 months of footballing triumph for Liverpool ended in unfamiliar territory — having to settle for a draw — but one which nevertheless allowed them to see in the New Year surveying the view from the summit of the Premier League for the third consecutive season.

Without having scaled the heights of their first title-winning campaign for three decades, Jurgen Klopp’s side have still managed to open up a comfortable three-point advantage on the chasing pack going into 2021, just the 10 points fewer than their advantage as they prepared to usher in what will forever be known as the year of the pandemic.

It is an ominous sign for the pretenders to their throne, of whom there are many in a season where it is reasonable to measure their challenge as boasting quantity rather more than quality, although Manchester United, who have a game in hand, might wish not to concur with such a dim view of the other clubs currently making up the top six. Sheffield United were put to the sword 2-0 back at the start of January, with another 30 victories following that from 48 matches prior to this frustrating year-ending stalemate, the disjointed display in which, in truth, will not linger long in the memory of Liverpool supporters.

“I thought they defended well and the keeper obviously played well but I thought we played well as well. We had enough opportunities to win the game but tonight it would not go in for us,” said Reds midfielder James Milner.

“We had a lot of chances and a few situations where the final cross or ball was not good enough. As a team we didn’t finish off our situations well enough and that was disappointing. It didn’t happen for us tonight.”

There hadn’t been a goalless draw between these sides in 73 meetings stretching back to 1974, but thanks to a combination of a stand-out display from Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, some dogged defending on both sides, and some wasteful finishing from the champions, that run has come to an end.

So often this season, Newcastle have been rigid to the point of rigor mortis, often resembling a table football team minus the metal chest connectors for their leaden-footed inability to adapt to play off-script, particularly in the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin as the Frenchman continues his convalescence from the effects of Covid-19.

On too many occasions, they seemingly haven’t had the faintest idea from where to rustle-up a plan B when, as so often so far this season, plan A goes so obviously belly-up. However, in fairness, they largely dominated the first half and should really have emerged with some tangible reward for a bright, fluid, 45-minute display driven by the midfield dynamism of Isaac Hayden and Matty Longstaff.

Frustratingly for Steve Bruce, who turns 60 on Thursday, the visitors still fashioned the two clearest openings in the five minutes before the break, Darlow spreading himself well to deflect for a corner a low shot from an unmarked Mo Salah after Matt Ritchie played the forward onside from Jordan Henderson’s pass into the area.

The Newcastle stopper then did well to beat out Roberto Firmino’s header from a Sadio Mane cross, although the Liverpool forward really should have buried the opportunity from a dozen yards.

They were rare moments of threat from the visitors, who struggled to contain Callum Wilson, whose prudent £20m acquisition from Bournemouth last summer will mean the difference between the North-East club ensuring mid-table mediocrity, and a grim battle for top-flight survival.

The England forward almost caught Alisson out early on with a mis-hit cross which forced the Brazilian to tip the ball over his bar. Fabinho then blocked Wilson’s shot at the near post after the eight-goal forward had easily out-manoeuvred Nat Phillips inside the area.

In between those two chances, Wilson set up DeAndre Yedlin for the defender to send an inviting low centre fizzing across the face of goal. Unfortunately for the hosts, there was not a black and white shirt near enough to provide a telling touch.

Shooting down the slope towards the Gallowgate End in the second-half, until Alisson was required to save well from Ciaran Clark’s powerful late header, the chances dried up for Bruce’s side as Liverpool continued to exert a greater control on the contest.

The openings came and went for Klopp’s side, who have now failed to beat four of the bottom six so far this season. Mane headed a corner into the side-netting at the near post, before Salah slid a shot the wrong side of the upright after being released into the box by Firmino’s perfectly-weighted pass. The Brazilian then headed badly wide at the far post after Darlow inexplicably went walkabout at Andy Robertson’s corner.

Fabian Schar capped an inspirational display at the back by clearing off the line with Mane bearing down on what appeared to be a tap-in to an unguarded net after another Darlow save. There was still work to do for the Newcastle number one as stoppage time approached, courtesy of a stunning low save to deny the luckless Firmino as both goals remained steadfastly intact.

“I am delighted with a clean sheet and a point at home,” said Newcastle keeper Darlow.

“It was terrific to see the lads’ work rate and to come out with a point.”

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Darlow 9; Clark 7, Fernandez 7, Schar 8; Yedlin 7, M Longstaff 8, Hayden 8, Ritchie 7 (Lewis 86, 6); Murphy 6 (Almiron 66, 6), Wilson 7, Joelinton 5.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Hendrick, Krafth, S Longstaff. Booked: Clark, Hayden.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Phillips 5, Fabinho 7, Robertson 7; Jones 6 (Wijnaldum 68, 6), Henderson 7, Milner 7 (Alcantara 73, 6); Salah 7 (Shaqiri 90, 5), Firmino 6, Mane 6.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, R Williams, N Williams. Booked: Fabinho, Milner, Phillips.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire) 7