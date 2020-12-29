Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp strikes lifts Manchester United to second

Man United 1

Wolves 0

Just when it appeared as though the limitations of Manchester United’s underwhelming display would prompt an inquest into their failure to take the opportunity to move second, two points behind leaders Liverpool, Marcus Rashford struck in the third minute of added time to ensure the debate would switch to their credentials as title contenders.

Prior to Rashford’s late effort, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had struggled against a well drilled Wolverhampton Wanderers side, displaying an alarming lack of urgency and creativity for long periods. The striker’s well worked individual effort, however, meant their persistence gained rewards and with their unbeaten league run now extending to nine games, United will inevitably in the title talk.

It was Rashford’s eighth Premier League goal of the season and one that could prove so valuable to his side’s ambitions. The forward cut in from the right and struck a left foot shot that deflected in off Romain Saiss, the Wolves defender.

Ultimately an improved second half display delivered victory for United who took a long while to get going but had acquired more momentum the longer the game went on.

United performances at Old Trafford this season have too often been marked by a lack of urgency. Once again Solskjaer’s side started slowly, with their approach playing lacking tempo as they moved the ball easily, but, on occasions aimlessly, in front of the untroubled Wolves defence.

Edinson Cavani was rewarded for his impressive appearance from the bench in Saturday’s draw against Leicester City with only his second Premier League start since joining the club in October but found initially himself deprived of support and service. Signs of better things to come, however, finally came in the 26th minute when the Uruguay international was unable to make full contact as he attempted to connect with Nemanja Matic.

Prior to that it was Wolves who had created the better openings. Yet while the visitors worked their way into a number of good positions inside the United half, their lack of forward strength meant they were unable to take full advantage.

Adama Traore and Pedro Neto were paired up front by Nuno Espirito Santo but the absence of a recognised centre forward was exposed when Ruben Neves whipped in an excellent cross from the right and no gold shirt moved to attack it as it drifted between David De Gea and his defenders.

The United keeper had earlier been tested by a powerfully struck shot by Neves and then watched as a Romain Saiss met Joao Moutinho’s free kick and looped a header onto the top of the cross bar. And six minutes before the end of a frustrating first half, De Gea had reacted well to deny Saiss after the centre-back got in front of Marcus Rashford at the near post to flick on Pedro Neto’s whipped in free-kick.

The best opportunity of the first 45 minutes, however, fell to Bruno Fernandes in the 34th minute during a brief spell when Solskjaer’s side appeared ready to finally take the initiative. Mason Greenwood worked space on the right to deliver a cross towards the back post where Bruno Fernandes stole in behind Ki-Jana Hoever yet could only direct a volley straight at Wolves keeper Rui Patricio who saved well with his legs and Cavani was unable to hook the rebound back towards the goal.

The fact that was United’s only effort on goal before the break summed up the limitations of the home side’s disappointing first half display. Paul Pogba had been restored to the starting line-up but, operating alongside Matic in front of the back four, the France international struggled to influence the game and the two midfielders too often slowed up the home side’s play when more momentum was required.

Solskjaer reacted by introducing Luke Shaw in place of Alex Telles at half-time but while the full-back quickly worked his way forward on the left hand flank, United’s play remained largely one-dimensional against a Wolves side who remained comfortable as they sat back for extended periods before attempting to cause problems on the counter-attack.

There were more positive signs for United midway through the second half when Pogba made a positive run to collect a pass from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and progressed to the byline before delivering a low cross that was cleared before Cavani could strike. From the resulting corner Eric Bailly’s header struck Conor Coady’s arm before being turned home by Cavani. The striker was offside and after a review, Coady’s arm was adjudged to have been in a natural position.

Pogba was becoming more prominent and taking up more advanced positions. And the midfielder did well to test Rui Patricio with a well hit shot from 20 yards after collecting a pass from Fernandes.

United continued to press and when it appeared their efforts would come to nothing, Rashford provided the decisive moment.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 6, Bailly 6, Maguire 8, Telles 6 (Shaw 46, 7); Matic 6, Pogba 6; Greenwood 5 (Martial 64, 6), Fernandes 6, Rashford 9; Cavani 6.

WOLVES (3-5-2): Rui Patricio 7; Coady 8, Saiss 8, Kilman 7; Hoever 7, Neves 6, Vitinha 6 (Podence 55, 6), Moutinho 6, Ait-Nouri 7; Traore 6, Neto 7 (Fabio Silva 68, 6).

Referee: Jon Moss 7.