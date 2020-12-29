Colin Healy begins Cork City recruitment drive with quadruple re-signing

Colin Healy’s recruitment drive has begun with the re-signing of four young players from last year’s Cork City squad.

Healy, appointed as manager on Christmas Eve amid off-field uncertainty over the club's potential takeover by Grovemoor, has sealed deals with Cian Coleman, Ronan Hurley, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, and Dale Holland for the 2021 season which will be spent in the First Division.

Speaking about the first signings of his tenure, Healy said: “We have a lot of players who have come through the academy in recent years and gone on to play for the first team. They know the club and want to do well for the club, and they will be important players for us going into next season.

“I have known Cian since he was playing in our academy, and I am delighted that he has signed back. He's a young, local lad who wants to play for this club, and we know what we will get from him.

“His attitude, when I came in at the end of last season, was excellent. He wants to learn, develop, and improve, and we will work with him to get the best out of him.

“Ronan is still quite young, but he has quite a few games under his belt at this stage. Having worked closely with him, I know what he's capable of, and he will be an important player for us next season.

“Beineón has had a few chances at first-team level, but I think there's even more to come from him. It's a great opportunity for him to show what he's about.

“Dale is another player who has done really well in our academy and progressed on to the first team. He's a good footballer and a real competitor, so he's another important signing who will add to the team for the season ahead.”

Coleman captained the City Under-19s, going on to play for Cobh Ramblers, Limerick, and St Pat’s, before returning to his hometown club for the 2020 season, where he became a regular starter in midfield.

“I am delighted to sign back with City. Having spoken to Colin, I know what he wants to do, and it’s something I want to be a part of,” said Coleman, who turns 24 on New Year’s Day.

“We will have a young, hungry squad that will give everything for the club, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Full-back Hurley, 21, also captained City’s Under-19s under Healy before making 14 senior appearances last season.

“As soon as Colin rang, I knew I wanted to sign back. I have worked with him a lot, I know how good a coach he is, and I want to play for him. Being able to combine playing football with my studies in UCC is a great help.

I’m from Cork, I’m a Cork City fan and last year hurt me, so I want to play my part in bringing the club back to where it should be.”

O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Holland will both celebrate their 21st birthdays within a week of each other next month. The former scored in City’s final league game last season and will hope to add to his tally: “I am just looking forward to getting back into it, playing as many games as I can, and scoring as many goals as I can.

“I didn’t get much of a run last year until the last three games, so getting a run of games this year will be important.

“Myself and Colin know each other very well, so it is good to have that relationship and that confidence in things going into the season ahead. My main focus is to get back in for pre-season, work hard, and play as many games as possible.”

Holland said the manager’s reappointment after fulfilling a caretaker role at the end of last season, was also a key factor for him to put pen to paper.

“I am very happy to sign back. Colin getting the job played a big part for me. I know him, he knows me, and I have played for him in the academy and again in the first team,” said the midfielder.

“Colin got the best out of me and I think that will happen again, so I am really looking forward to working with him again. We all want to get the club back to where we feel it should be, so the hard work starts now.”