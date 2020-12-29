New CEO Jonathan Hill: 'No baggage' a help in making steady improvements at FAI

Jonathan Hill says the advantage of having “no baggage” is already aiding his role as the FAI’s chief executive.

Twenty months after John Delaney was first placed on gardening leave, and 14 after the controversial figure left the FAI, ex-English FA and Wembley Stadium commercial director Hill started as his permanent successor.

The challenges continue as he’s been unable to travel from London due to Covid-19, meaning today’s annual general meeting provided his first opportunity to address delegates.

In total, 121 members tuned in via a virtual conference that lasted just over two hours.

While the main purpose of the summit was to discuss the FAI’s worsening financial landscape, underpinned by liabilities of €76m and creditors creeping above €94m, the new supremo posted a pragmatic introductory note on how the game can not only survive, but thrive.

“We want to have a more trusted, respected, and transformed FAI,” said Hill from his London home today.

“Although we are coming from a low base, I believe that’s improving steadily.

“That was shown by how we approached the effects of Covid-19 on football in an open and collaborative way.

“That has already paid dividends in terms of the trust the Government has in us as an organisation. I got the chance to meet the two sports ministers recently.

“But we have to recognise the world outside of football is changing rapidly and there are many competitive demands on our time and attention, particularly of our younger audiences. We must remain relevant.

“I think neutrality is pretty important. I’ve come into Irish football with no baggage.

“I’m bringing no history to the table and with no specific pre-existing relationships - be it within football, government, or media.

“I think, from the feedback so I’ve had so far, that it’s seen by many as being a real positive. The Association cannot be about one person.”

Hill, who is being assisted by interim chief executive Gary Owens in a consultancy capacity, made a personal commitment to address all emails relating to an upcoming move to introduce a general assembly.

Representatives from the Players Football Association of Ireland (PFAI), Ireland Supporters group, and the women’s football committee complained vociferously that correspondence submitted earlier this month wasn’t acknowledged nor replied to.

Members will vote at an emergency general meeting on January 11 to replace the 79-strong council and 207-member AGM body with an assembly of 150 participants.

The annual accounts for 2019, already given an unqualified opinion by new auditors Grant Thornton, were ratified by members on a majority of 91 in favour and one against.

Paddy McGrath, a delegate from the junior football sphere, said he was unable to support the sign-off on accounts while a series of investigations, especially by the state watchdog, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), were ongoing.

Costs arising from legal bills, along with revenue back-taxes and penalties, continue to mount into multi-millions.

The FAI’s financial controller Alex O’Connell echoed a prediction made last year by then executive lead Paul Cooke that losses within the organisation will continue until at least 2023.