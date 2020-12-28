Frank Lampard faced with a choice as money no longer equates to success for Chelsea

Being manager of Chelsea brings two certainties – a huge amount of money to spend on players, and an expectation of winning trophies.

Jose Mourinho spent the first Roman Abramovich windfall wisely and assembled a side that won the Premier League twice in his first two seasons, and again in 2015.

Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte also won titles with a raft of record-breaking signings but the emergence of Manchester City as even bigger spenders, and Liverpool as the team to beat in English football, means money no longer equates to success at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard was given something of a free pass in his first season, with Chelsea unable to sign players as a punishment for past misdemeanours. But Abramovich was back in the transfer market with a vengeance this summer, spending around a quarter of a billion euros in search of success, and that has put pressure on Lampard to deliver.

So far the jury is out on at least half of the six players Lampard signed since last season, and while the manager has defended them all publicly, for the first time he took decisive action in his team selection.

There was a back-to-basics look about Lampard's side when the teamsheets were distributed an hour before kickoff. Three defeats from the previous four games, and a run of only six points from a possible 18 had meant something had to give, and it transpired that one solution for Lampard was to take some of his big-name signings out of the firing line.

Of his summer signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were the two most expensive names not to make the cut, while Thiago Silva was dropped to the substitutes' bench and Hakim Ziyech continues to struggle with injury.

It meant Ben Chilwell and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy were the only two new signings to make the starting line-up for a game that Chelsea had to win in order to keep up their title challenge, not to say credibility too. Both have been undoubted successes since arriving at Stamford Bridge and a significant upgrade in their respective positions.

But can the same be said about the rest of Chelsea's new boys? Silva is a world-class defender and had added stability to a brittle backline, certainly up to the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on St Stephen's Day. But he's 36 and two games in a week, never mind two in three days, is asking a lot of him.

Havertz can point to a serious case of Covid-19 as an excuse for his underwhelming form since returning a month ago, and one league goal in 13 games is a poor return from a player who scored 38 goals from midfield for Bayer Leverkusen over the past two seasons.

Werner's lack of goals and form has been just as alarming, and cannot be blamed on injury nor illness. The German had hit 52 goals for RB Leipzig in his last two years, yet has managed just four goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. Werner has admitted to finding English football harder than he expected, and it is hard to disagree.

The German cannot be faulted for his effort and work-rate but, as Lampard also said, strikers are judged on the number of goals they score and that is where Werner is lacking.

Some supporters have taken to social media to suggest he needs to play a more a central role rather than wide on the left, where he has been used mostly this season, but it is difficult to look past Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham, who have alternated in that position with great success over the past 18 months. Abraham has scored 26 in that period and Giroud has now got 19 goals, the latest of which put Chelsea ahead in the 34th minute on Monday evening.

The move was a flowing one down the left which resulted in Chilwell crossing for Giroud to score, his eighth in eight successive games against Villa for Arsenal and now Chelsea.

But Villa fought back to get the draw they thoroughly deserved, and Anwar El Ghazi's equaliser early in the second half did not reflect well on Mendy, who let the Egyptian's shot squirm through his legs.

Werner and Havertz were finally given a chance to show what they could do when Lampard made a double substitution 20 minutes from the end. Werner replaced Giroud at number nine, but made little impact, and when one precious opening dropped his way, in the 83rd minute, he spooned the ball over the crossbar from 15 yards.

It summed up his recent fortunes, Chelsea's night, and Lampard's plight – to keep going with his out-of-form new signings or get back to basics?

Nothing was any clearer after another disappointing result.

Who would be a manager, especially at Chelsea?