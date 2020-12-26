Gabriel ruled out of three Arsenal games by Covid-19 protocols

Gabriel ruled out of three Arsenal games by Covid-19 protocols
Gabriel will miss Arsenal’s next three games due to self-isolation (Paul Ellis/PA)
Sat, 26 Dec, 2020 - 17:05
Nick Callow

Arsenal defender Gabriel will be forced to miss the next three matches due to self-isolation under Covid protocols, the club have announced.

The Brazilian has been flagged as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus and as well as Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, will also sit out games against Brighton and West Brom.

Compatriots David Luiz and Willian were also ruled out of the Chelsea game by illness, though the club clarified they had tested negative for Covid-19.

The club tweeted: “Updates on the following players – Gabriel – COVID close contact, now isolating and will miss the next three matches.

“David Luiz and Willian – both are unwell but have both recently tested negative. We will continue to monitor, support and assess their conditions.”

More in this section

Fulham v Southampton - Premier League - Craven Cottage Southampton suffer double VAR blow in Fulham draw
Hamilton Academical v Celtic - Scottish Premiership - Fountain of Youth Stadium Celtic keep Rangers in their sights with storming second half against Hamilton
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Villa Park Ten-man Aston Villa prove too strong for Crystal Palace
arsenalgabrielpa-sourceplace: uk
Derby County v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park

Alan Browne nets late, late winner for Preston against Derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up