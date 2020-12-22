Mikel Arteta in peril as Arsenal ‘fighters’ KO’d

If Arsenal supporters had been told in the heady days of last summer that 2020 would end with Mikel Arteta rotating his squad ahead of some important festive league fixtures, the not-unreasonable assumption would have been that the Gunners would have been focusing on the top four.

Such has been the fall from grace for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta since that memorable day when they lifted the FA Cup against Chelsea as the start of August, that the Gunners faced Manchester City tonight looking nervously over their shoulders at holiday fixtures against Brighton and West Brom that could only be described as relegation battles.

It has been a year of two halves for Arteta, since he left the comfortable bosom of Pep Guardiola and City a year ago this week for his first job in management.

Hugely promising and impactful in the early going, the FA Cup success appeared to have carried over into the early weeks of a current season that, as recently as the opening day of November, saw Arteta win at Old Trafford, the first time in 30 attempts an Arsenal team had won at one of the self-styled Big Six.

But the Arsenal collapse has been spectacular, every week seemingly hitting new depths, particularly at the Emirates where Leicester, Villa, Wolves, and Burnley picked up successive away wins while Arteta saw his side score once in that run.

When City tore into their hosts in the first 20 minutes of this Carabao Cup quarter-final, taking the lead through Gabriel Jesus after two minutes and enjoying 89% possession over the first 10, it was hard to see Arsenal’s fortunes improving.

It was equally hard to make a case that Arteta, who took his first game as manager at Bournemouth on St Stephen’s Day last year, lasting another 12 days in the post, let alone 12 months.

Before the tie, Arteta had insisted that he wanted to see “fighters” in the Arsenal dressing room, a quality that has been increasingly absent in recent weeks and was all but non-existent in the opening exchanges tonight.

Jesus headed in unmarked from close range between Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel who were left staring at each other like a pair of bemused, hungover Sunday park footballers.

Young keeper Runar Runarsson looked like a disaster in waiting, erratic, unpredictable and nervy on the ball; Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny were booked for hapless tackles; forwards failed to press, defenders failed to fulfil their basic responsibilities.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli picks up an injury and receives treatment from the physios during the game. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

It was, in short, a shambles and Arteta must have been looking beyond Saturday’s anniversary game against Chelsea and thinking anxiously about maintaining the two-point cushion he holds over Brighton; the seven-point edge he has over West Brom.

But if it was fighters Arteta was looking for, one stepped forward in the form of a 19-year-old Brazilian kid called Gabriel Martinelli, whose last start for Arsenal was almost 10 months ago, in a time when “Covid” and “lockdown” were words that had yet to enter our football vocabulary.

The teenager, back from a bad knee injury, chased lost causes, finally gave City’s defenders something to think about and produced the cross that led to Arsenal’s wholly unexpected equaliser. But when a first half ankle injury forced Martinelli off a couple of minutes into the second, Arsenal hopes went with him.

Coincidence or not, Martinelli off, it took just minutes for Runarsson to, almost literally, throw in Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick and for Phil Foden to score a third that would have been ruled out had VAR been in use.

Those five minutes just summed up Arteta’s world at the moment as every hesitant half step forward is accompanied by several body blows backwards.

And, as his defence went missing for Aymeric Laporte’s fourth, the game ended as badly as it had begun and Arteta was left facing the fact that if the answer to Arsenal’s questions was a teenager with six career league starts to his name, then the manager is probably asking the wrong question.

Defeat ended Arteta’s perfect record so far this season of eight wins from eight cup games - the only positive to which he has been clinging as the league campaign unravelled - and left Arsenal supporters looking anxiously at the holiday fixtures.

Arsenal have been entrenched in the top flight since 1919, the longest run in English football. If Arteta’s aim was to write another chapter in his club’s history books, ending that run was probably not what he intended but, by the time 2021 starts, that could be a very real danger.