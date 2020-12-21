Mikel Arteta leaves fans puzzled by percentages in explanation of Arsenal form

Mikel Arteta reeled off puzzling percentages on Monday (Jon Super/PA)

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 12:57
Mark Mann Bryans

Under-fire Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has bamboozled supporters by turning to maths and statistics in an attempt to explain their poor Premier League form.

The Gunners lost 2-1 at Everton on Saturday and sit 15th in the table having not won a league game since November 1.

Arteta’s side have taken just two points from their last seven fixtures and only the current bottom three have a worse goal return than the 12 managed by Arsenal in their 14 league outings so far this season.

While those numbers make for poor reading, Arteta turned to his own sums to prove how unfortunate his team have been.

But fans were left scratching their heads as, during an answer in his press conference previewing Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City, the Spaniard failed to show his working out.

“Last year we won the game against Everton with a 25 per cent chance of winning, you win 3-2,” he said.

“Last weekend, it was a 67 per cent chance of winning, any Premier League game in history, and a nine per cent chance of losing, and you lose.

It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn't

Mikel Arteta

“Three per cent against Burnley and you lose, seven per cent against Spurs and you lose.

“There is something else apart from that. It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t.

“Saying that, it doesn’t care because you lose and the only thing that cares is that you lose a football match and this is what we hear.”

One thing is for certain, the pressure will continue to mount on Arteta unless he can work out an equation to address results on the pitch heading into the festive fixtures.

