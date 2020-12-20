Pleased Rodgers leapfrogs old boss as Mourinho momentum stalls

They say a week is long time in politics, and the same is true in football.

Just ask Jose Mourinho.

Last Sunday his Tottenham team were sitting pretty at the top of the table, leaders of the Premier League and unbeaten since the opening day of the season.

A week on, after two defeats and a draw, Spurs have slipped down to fifth, replaced in the top three by Leicester City, who beat them 2-0 at their own counter-attacking game here.

Brendan Rodgers learned his trade as a youth team coach at Chelsea during Mourinho’s first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge, and the apprentice finally got one over his old master, at the eighth time of asking.

“I have huge respect for Jose, as a superb tactician and what he has won, so it was pleasing,” said Rodgers.

“I thought it was an outstanding team performance and we deserved to win.”

A Jamie Vardy penalty in first-half stoppage time and an own goal from Toby Alderweireld on the hour were enough to settle this battle between two teams who like to play on the break, and it is Leicester who are again Liverpool’s closest challengers as they go into the festive period. Rodgers’s side are four points behind the Reds, half the distance by which they trailed Jurgen Klopp’s men last Christmas.

Indeed, it was only a poor run of form once football returned from lockdown in June that cost Leicester a place in the Champions League, and it is only a terrible home record that prevents them having a commanding lead at the top of the table. Leicester have lost at home to Fulham, West Ham and Aston Villa, yet have won on their visits to Manchester City, Arsenal, Leeds and now Tottenham.

“All teams are looking for consistency and it is my job to make those improvements,” added Rodgers. “There is a long way to go but with a third of the season gone, we are in a good place.”

Mourinho cannot say the same for Spurs, however, with a loss of momentum after a strong start to the season.

There looked to be no great danger from Leicester until the stroke of half-time, with neither side stretching the opposing goalkeeper for 45 minutes. Kasper Schmeichel had just one save of note in the opening half, when a Harry Kane free-kick flew off the arm of defender Jonny Evans, forcing the Danish keeper to dive full-length to tip the ball away.

At the opposite end, Hugo Lloris was similarly under-employed in the first half, his only save coming when James Maddison tried a curling shot from 25 yards. But in stoppage time, Serge Aurier barged clumsily into the back of Wesley Fofana, and although Craig Pawson saw no offence initially, the VAR alerted him to a possible foul. Pawson reviewed his decision, pointed to the penalty spot, and Vardy did what Vardy does, smashing the ball hard into the back of the net.

Mourinho refused to single out the defender’s error, even though he replaced him after 63 minutes. “He made a mistake but so did other players in other areas,” said the manager.

“I can’t blame a player for making a mistake. We started badly and I didn’t like the first 20 minutes.”

Mourinho decided to make a change at the break, sending on Gareth Bale for the ineffective Tanguy Ndombele, but the Welsh star made little impact. James Maddison thought he had doubled Leicester’s lead three minutes into the second half, as he raced on to Fofana’s long through ball and clipped a shot past Lloris. VAR came to Tottenham’s rescue this time, showing the midfielder to have run from an offside position.

The reprieve was not to last long, though. After an hour, Leicester broke quickly, Marc Albrighton’s cross was headed goalwards by Vardy, and Alderweireld’s knee diverted the ball past Lloris.

Tottenham made belated attempts at restoring parity. Kane had a shot and a header saved by Schmeichel, who then did superbly to tip away a close-range shot from Son. Leicester could have increased their margin of victory if Youri Tielemans had been more composed or Lloris had not saved a Vardy shot in the closing stages.

But 2-0 was enough for Leicester to overtake Tottenham and go second, completing a miserable week for Mourinho, who praised Rodgers and his side.

“They are a good team, who know how to defend and caused us difficulties with their defensive organisation. It was frustrating.”

Rodgers said his men had learnt from their defeat here in July when Spurs raced into a quick three-goal lead to win 3-0. He was also effusive about Vardy, saying “He must be horrible to play against as a centre half. He is one of the top strikers in the world and yet he is not afraid to do the dirty work. He’s a top professional off the pitch, too. I cannot speak highly enough of him.”

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris 7; Aurier 5 (Winks 63), Alderweiereld 7, Dier 6, Reguilon 6; Sissoko 5, Hojbjerg 7; Lo Celso 6 (Lucas 49, Ndombele 6 (Bale 46), Son 6; Kane 6

LEICESTER (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel 7; Justin 7, Fofana 8, Evans 7, Castagne 6 (Amartey 60); Albrighton 6, Ndidi 9, Tielemans, 8, Barnes 7 (Praet 84); Maddison 8; Vardy 7 (Iheanacho 88)

Referee: Craig Pawson