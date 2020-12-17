Wayne Rooney’s son Kai signs Manchester United deal

Wayne Rooney’s son Kai signs Manchester United deal

Wayne Rooney’s son Kai has signed for Manchester United. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 22:49

Wayne Rooney’s son Kai has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney’s four sons, signing a contract at his dad’s former club.

Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: “Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

Rooney, 38 years of age and now in interim charge of Derby, joined United from Everton in 2004.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Bobby Charlton’s long-standing goal record in January 2017.

Coleen Rooney wrote on Instagram: “Special night….. congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

More in this section

Aston Villa v Burnley - Premier League - Villa Park Aston Villa miss chances as Burnley secure goalless draw
Sheffield United v Manchester United - Premier League - Bramall Lane Marcus Rashford brace spares manager's blushes as United edge past Blades
A general view of Turner's Cross ahead of the game 18/10/2019 Cork City could be playing away from Turner's Cross next season
rooneypa-sourceplace: uk
Kevin Sheedy 1990

Waterford name former Ireland midfielder Kevin Sheedy as new manager 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up