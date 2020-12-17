Marcus Rashford brace spares manager's blushes as United edge past Blades

Premier League: Sheffield United 2 Manchester United 3

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection gamble backfired spectacularly at Bramall Lane tonight but, such is the consistency of their away form in this most inconsistent of Premier League seasons, it did not matter as a virtuoso finishing display from Marcus Rashford maintained Manchester United’s progress.

Anthony Martial’s first league goal in five months was sandwiched in between two Rashford goals and spared the blushes of their manager and his decision to leave out David de Gea in favour of Dean Henderson.

The win continued United’s run of coming from behind to win every one of their six away league games this season and, on the day that an 11-year-old schoolboy prospect called Kai Rooney signed for United’s academy, Rashford’s finishing brought back memories of Kai’s old man.

There was certainly more than a touch of Wayne Rooney’s legendary nose for goal, plus his sheer power and force of will, in the way Rashford claimed his two goals and, after the start United had made, how much that was needed.

If ever there was a case of a manager arguably “over thinking” a piece of team selection, it was Solskjaer’s decision to call up his deputy keeper on his return to the club where he spent the past two seasons impressing on loan.

It looked an unnecessarily bold decision and one that unravelled after five minutes when Henderson gifted his old club the lead.

United dithered at the back in passing the ball around their own area but, still, there was not too much pressure on the England keeper as he controlled - or attempted to - Harry Maguire’s back pass.

In an instant, Oliver Burke closed down the keeper, tackled him and then had the presence of mind to flick the loose ball to David McGoldrick who turned the ball into an empty net.

It was a stunning start and, had this famous and atmospheric old ground had spectators in it, it could well have been the impetus they needed to inspire their players onto greater heights.

Instead, United set about doing what they have been doing best this season - coming from behind to take the lead.

The previous five away games this season - at Brighton, Newcastle, Everton, Southampton and West Ham - had all ended in United victories and, in every case, Solskjaer had seen his team concede first; twice in the case of the Southampton win.

Indeed, United have not lost an away league game since defeat at Anfield on January 19 meaning that, should they win at Leicester in the final away match of 2020, Solskjaer will take his side to Anfield on January 17 next year with the chance to complete a full calendar year without a league defeat on their travels.

That would be a remarkable achievement and, given the way Rashford and Martial claimed the goals that hauled their team in front by the interval, it is not an outlandish proposition.

Take the 26th minute equaliser, forged by a nicely-weighted, but extremely route one, long ball over the top of the Blades’ defence by Victor Lindelof which allowed Rashford to create daylight between himself and marker Phil Jagielka, 15 years his senior.

The England striker took an amazing touch, with the outside of his right boot, and, without breaking stride allowed the ball to bounce once before lashing it past Aaron Ramsdale from the edge of the Sheffield area.

It was an astonishing and lethal piece of finishing and more of the same was to come from Martial after 33 minutes when he claimed his first league goal since July 16.

Again, it came from a direct source although this was far more subtle and prescient assist from the increasingly influential Paul Pogba who lifted the ball into the area for Martial to chase and touch the ball past the advancing Ramsdale before turning into the open net.

Still, for all their troubles and the fact their opening 12 games had brought just one point, the home side refused to yield. At this stage last season, Chris Wilder’s Blades sat fifth in the Premier League and, while they may well exit the top flight this season, they have fighting qualities in abundance.

They showed it before the interval with McGoldrick worming his way towards goal and forcing Henderson into a save at the foot of his near-post and Burke doing likewise at the opposite upright.

But five minutes into the second half a tall order became a mountainous challenge. The move again began with Pogba, a deft pirouette and flick inside his own half before Michael Oliver played an intelligent advantage after Mason Greenwood was felled by Phil Jagielka on the halfway line.

The move continued, therefore, Bruno Fernandes and Martial exchanging passes for Rashford who swept the ball in from the edge of the area under the body of Ramsdale who should have done better.

Wilder’s side ensured their visitors faced an anxious final three minutes when McGoldrick rose at a corner and scored when Lindelof headed against him and the ball flew in the net with Henderson conspicuous by his absence.

There was a chance for Henderson to atone, however, with a good injury-time save from Blades substitute Lys Mousset.

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ramsdale 5; Basham 7, Egan 6, Robinson 5; Baldock 6, Berge (Jagielka 11, 5; Mousset 63, 6), Ampadu 5, Fleck 7, Stevens 6; McGoldrick 8, Burke 7 (Brewster 73, 5).

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Henderson 4; Wan-Bissaka 5, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Telles 7; Matic 6, Pogba 9; Greenwood 6 (Mata 73, 7), Fernandes 7 (van de Beek 79, 6), Rashford 8; Martial 7 (McTominay 90).

Referee: M Oliver 8.