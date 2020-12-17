Waterford name former Ireland midfielder Kevin Sheedy as new manager 

Waterford have appointed former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Sheedy as their new manager.

In a brief statement last night, the club made the announcement.

"Waterford FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Sheedy as manager of Waterford FC. Kevin will be assisted by Mike Newell," the club said, adding: "A number of new signings will be announced over the coming days".

Newell is a former Everton teammate of Sheedy's.

He comes into the vacancy left by ex-Ireland team-mate John Sheridan, who left the club in September after just eight games in charge before he moved to Wigan Athletic.

The Munster club finished in fifth in last season's truncated Airtricity League, as they narrowly missed out on a European spot.

While Sheedy has never had a senior managerial role he recently had coaching jobs with the Everton youth team and Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.