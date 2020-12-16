Brighton left frustrated as VAR denies them vital victory at Fulham

Premier League: Fulham 0 Brighton 0

Brighton manager Graham Potter was provided with another reminder things are going for his side right now and VAR again intervened to deny Albion a much-needed victory that would have eased their relegation concerns.

Potter’s side had been on the wrong end of a close call against Southampton two games previously and on this occasion, were denied victory when Andrew Madley, the video assistant referee, ruled out Adam Lallana’s second half effort.

Lallana slotted the ball home from close range after the ball made its way to him via a deflection off Danny Welbeck. Extended scrutiny of the incident, however, led to Madley spotting the ball had bounced off Welbeck’s arm and Brighton were left to contemplate another hard luck story.

Victory would not have been undeserved as they staged an impressive second half display that almost brought a winning goal when Adam Webster headed against the bar. They were unable to break down an obstinate Fulham side and have now won just one of their last 11 games with the draw meaning just two points separate these two teams.

Sunday’s draw with Liverpool had only added to the belief among Scott Parker’s Fulham players that had been growing following an impressive win at Leicester and a commendable performance in defeat at Manchester City. They certainly appeared the sharper of the two sides initially but lacked the quality of around the visitors’s penalty area to really threaten.

For Brighton, the main early priority was containment with Yves Bissouma’s hopeful low shot from 25 yards out providing Alphonse Areola with his first involvement of the evening midway through the first half.

Shortly afterwards, the visitors created a more meaningful opportunity that demonstrated why a fit Lallana will be central to Brighton’s hopes of remaining clear of the bottom three this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Adam Lallana (second left) scores a goal shortly before it is disallowed. Picture: Glyn Kirk

The former Liverpool man sent Lamptey clear on the right hand flank with an excellent through ball, allowing the wing-back to deliver a testing cross that Danny Welbeck should have connected with.

If Brighton had been cautious in the first half, they adopted a much more positive approach after the restart, immediately forcing Fulham backwards and they might have gone ahead three minutes into the second half when Lewis Dunk forced a double save from Areola after rising to meet a corner.

Then a minutes later, the Seagulls were convinced they had make the breakthrough. The threat again came from down the left where Solly March delivered a telling cross that made its way to Lallana off Welbeck. Lallana finished easily from close range but the effort was ruled out after close scrutiny by the off-field match official.

Fulham responded and believed they had a claim for a penalty when Lookman went to ground as Webster cleared a through ball. On this occasion, though, VAR wasted little time in confirming referee Robert Jones’s decision to play on was correct.

The visitors, though, were in the ascendency with Lamptey and March making headway down either flank as Fulham’s defence began to look increasingly shaky, particularly in the face of Brighton’s aerial threat that was evident when Webster’s header from a corner bounced to safety off the underside of the bar. However, they were unable to find a way through.

Fulham (3-4-3): Areola 7; Aina 7, Andersen 6, Adarabioyo 6; De Cordova-Reid 6 (Kamara 62,6), Anguissa 7, Reed 6 (Lemina 62, 6), Robinson 7; Loftus-Cheek 6 (Mitrovic 76, 6), Cavaleiro 6 Lookman 8.

Brighton (3-4-3): Sanchez 7; White 7, Dunk 9, Webster 8; Lamptey 7 ( Veltman 79, 6), Bissouma 6, Alzate 6, March 7; Lallana 8 (Gross 86, 6), Welbeck 6, Trossard 6 (Jahanbakhsh 79, 6).

Referee: Robert Jones 6.