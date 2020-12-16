Roberto Firmino the hero as Reds honour former boss Gerard Houllier

Premier League: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 1

The only Premier League ground to host supporters this week staged the most intriguing contest of the season to date — and were on hand to pay a fitting tribute to a football legend and watch another memorable win, courtesy of Roberto Firmino.

The Liverpool striker sent the handful of supporters on The Kop into ecstasy with a powerful eight yard header from a 90th minute Andy Robertson corner to clinch a victory that took the champions three points clear of their visitors at the top of the table.

It was a fitting end to an intriguing contest between the division’s top two teams and, also, how fitting that 2,000 fans were permitted to be on hand to bid a fitting farewell to former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who died earlier this week.

The alternative of an empty Kop and no rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” would have made his passing all the sadder. Onto football matters and, by the end of a fascinating duel, Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son had exchanged first half goals but it was Firmino, disappointing for long spells of this season and last night, who made Spurs pay for missed second half chances.

It was an evening in which the two legendary managers took their respective style guides to heart and delivered just what we would have expected.

For Klopp, and his “heavy metal” football, it was the same pattern that he has adopted throughout most of the 65-match unbeaten Anfield streak he took into last night’s clash: all-out attack.

It led to Liverpool attacking the division’s best defence with relentless guile and enthusiasm, leading to a 26th minute opening goal which, in truth, owed a large slice of luck to the boot of an unwitting Toby Alderweireld.

The move started with lively midfield youngster Curtis Jones, playing at a level way above his 19 years, powering his way into the area where his progress was blocked by a group of white-shirted defenders.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp salutes the supporters following the match. Picture: Jon Super

The ball broke kindly to Salah who then enjoyed an even kinder break as his quick shot hit Alderweireld and looped over the head of his stranded goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on its way into the Tottenham goal.

It was a goal as deserved as it was predictable and inevitable and, as has been the case in those previous 65 games, looked likely to be the springboard for yet another Liverpool success.

But Mourinho and his team of plucky underdog, over-achievers — as he would have us believe — had other ideas. And how magnificently appropriate that the Spurs equaliser, when it came, arrived from their very first attack of the game; Alisson’s first meaningful act of the evening being to pick the ball out of his own goal after Son had levelled.

But, even more true to type, the goal came from a blistering counter-attack. What a brilliantly characteristic goal for Mourinho’s Tottenham to have scored.

Firmino missed a half-chance which Lloris fielded easily, setting Spurs on their way on the counter with Giovani Lo Celso heading the chase upfield as Liverpool’s inexperienced defensive desperately tried to resume their shape and discipline.

It was too late. Lo Celso carried the ball to the centre circle and then sprung a magnificently timed pass for Son to chase, advancing to a one-on-one with Alisson, a contest he won impressively by pushing the ball effortlessly to the keeper’s right.

It was a stunning goal, one which predictably attracted the attention of VAR who deemed that Son had been onside, a decision that predictably infuriated Klopp who raged on the touchline.

And it was a goal that put a very different complexion on the game.

The second half would open with Steven Bergwijn racing clear, after a slip from Rhys Williams, and placing his shot well wide of the post from a glorious position, a miss which was met with a look of predictable disgust from his manager in the dugout.

Minutes later, Alisson’s poor clearance was intercepted by Harry Kane who tried, and almost succeeded, in chipping the ball over the retreating Brazilian who had to back-pedal and save.

Just after the hour a Kane flick-on sent Bergwijn racing through again and this time the Dutchman was desperately unlucky to strike his shot against the foot of the post from where it rebounded to safety.

Seconds later, in an incredible development, a Son corner picked out Kane who somehow missed a header from six yards, nodding down and over when the smart money was on a guaranteed goal.

These were new and unexpected moments of relief for Tottenham on a night when Liverpool, the defending champions lest we forget, took the game to their would-be usurpers in a bid to move three points clear.

An early Firmino header was too close to Lloris while Jones’s energy and Salah’s guile in and around the Spurs area made it almost impossible for the visitors to get out of their final third last times.

As the first half drew to a close, Liverpool had completed 109 passes in Spurs’ final third, Tottenham had made 10 - and, apart from Lo Cielso’s pass for the equaliser, it was hard to remember the other nine.

After the goals were exchanged, Firmino again had a look at goal and fired straight at the keeper while Sadio Mane showed his abilities, carving out space for himself but again firing straight at the French keeper. It appeared at times as if the French keeper had a magnet attracting the ball toward his body.

Liverpool had their chances in the second half, also, the best falling to Mane who turned Serge Aurier superbly and thundered a shot against the crossbar — another near miss on a night of many.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 5; Alexander-Arnold 6, R Williams 5, Fabinho 6, Robertson 6; Jones 9, Henderson 7, Wijnaldum 7; Salah 7, Firmino 7, Mane 7.

TOTTENHAM (4-4-2): Lloris 7; Aurier 5, Alderweireld 6, Dier 7, Davies 6; Sissoko 7, Hojbjerg 7, Lo Celso 7 (Moura 58, 6), Bergwijn 6 (Reguilon 76, 6); Son 8 (Alli 86), Kane 6.

Referee: A Taylor 6