Leeds run riot in closing stages to see off Newcastle

Premier League: Leeds United 5 Newcastle 2

Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison struck in the final quarter of an hour as Leeds leapfrogged opponents Newcastle in the Premier League table following an entertaining 5-2 victory.

The visitors went ahead against the run of play midway through the first half through Jeff Hendrick, but goals either side of the interval from Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo turned the game on its head.

Ciaran Clark levelled soon after Rodrigo’s goal, but Dallas restored Leeds’ advantage, while swift counter-attacks led to Alioski and Harrison getting on the scoresheet – the latter finding the top corner from 25 yards.

Leeds drew a line under back-to-back defeats – but their weaknesses at set-pieces were once again laid bare – while Newcastle were denied a third successive win for the first time since November 2018.

This was the first top-flight meeting between the clubs since January 2004, while Leeds had not beaten their opponents at Elland Road since September 1999, but they were well worth the three points here.