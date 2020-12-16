Football rumours: Slaven Bilic under pressure at West Brom amid Sam Allardyce reports

Football rumours: Slaven Bilic under pressure at West Brom amid Sam Allardyce reports

Eddie Howe, Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce (Clive Brunskill/Nick Potts/Peter Byrne/PA)

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 09:29
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

The managerial merry-go-round is set to start again this season, with the Daily Mail reporting that Slaven Bilic is to be relieved of his duties at West Brom. The Baggies notched up a point against Manchester City and sit 19th in the table having only won one game all season. The paper says Sam Allardyce is set to take over at the Hawthorns.

However, the Daily Star says Nigel Pearson, Mark Hughes, and Eddie Howe are in the running for the job.

Houssem Aouar, who was subject of interest from Arsenal in the summer, has caught the eye of Paris St-Germain who could look to strike a deal with Lyon for the 22-year-old winger, says the Sun.

Manchester City have been given the go-ahead to make an approach for Lionel Messi, with the club looking to reunite the number 10 with former manager Pep Guardiola, says the Daily Star. Messi, also wanted by Paris St-Germain, has only seven months remaining on his contract at Barcelona.

Manchester United may miss out on landing midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, the Sun reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were keen on the AC Milan man but he looks set to sign a new deal at the club.

Social media round-up

Neymar: Barcelona are keen on reuniting the Brazilian with Leo Messi but will not be able to sign the 28-year-old before his contract is up at Paris St-Germain, says AS.

Fabio Vieira: The Porto midfielder has caught the eyes of both Arsenal and Marseille, according to Record.

Mesut Ozil: The German midfielder will shun a January move and see out his contract at Arsenal, reports Tuttomercato.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League - Molineux Pedro Neto claims late winner as Wolves edge victory over Chelsea
Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Mikel Arteta: Arsenal will recover from ‘blip’
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Etihad Stadium More dropped points suggests all is not right in Pep’s Kingdom
gossippa-sourceplace: uk
Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho: Liverpool ‘very close to perfection’ under Jurgen Klopp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up