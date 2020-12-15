Jack Grealish handed nine-month driving ban after lockdown crash

Jack Grealish handed nine-month driving ban after lockdown crash

Jack Grealish arrives at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 11:47
Richard Vernalls and Matthew Cooper, PA

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined a total of £82,499 after crashing his high-powered £80,000 Range Rover during March’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The 25-year-old England international was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, after previously pleading guilty to two charges, including one linked to the incident in which his 4×4 hit two parked vehicles in Dickens Heath, Solihull, West Midlands.

A judge was told that a witness said Grealish smelled of “intoxicating liquor” and was slurring his words immediately after the crash on March 29.

Jack Grealish crashed his white Range Rover into parked cars in Solihull (Jacob King/PA)

Grealish was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging people to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of careless driving after prosecutors said an unmarked police car spotted him driving at more than 90mph along the M42 at “close to an intimidating distance” on October 18.

Grealish was also ordered to pay costs of £220 and a victim surcharge of £181, taking his total in costs and fines to £82,900 – all payable within seven days.

The winger will also have to apply for a new licence, once his ban ends.

More in this section

Football rumours: Man United's Upamecano interest cools; Eriksen keen on PSG Football rumours: Man United's Upamecano interest cools; Eriksen keen on PSG
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League - Goodison Park Keep believing in Mikel Arteta, says Arsenal technical director Edu
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League - Old Trafford Paul Pogba’s agent says January departure from Manchester United is unlikely
grealishpa-sourceplace: united kingdomplace: uk
Manchester City v Liverpool

‘More than just a manager’: Steven Gerrard pays heartfelt tribute to Gerard Houllier

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up