Paul Pogba’s agent says January departure from Manchester United is unlikely

Paul Pogba’s agent says January departure from Manchester United is unlikely

Paul Pogba’s future remains unclear (Phil Noble/PA)

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 21:53
PA Sport Staff

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola admits the midfielder is unlikely to leave Manchester United in January.

But Raiola has left the door open for a summer move away from Old Trafford.

Raiola caused a stir last week when he claimed Pogba was unhappy at Manchester United and “needs to change team”.

However, the France international later posted a message on Instagram suggesting he had no intention of going anywhere soon.

Raiola has now hinted that the reaction to his initial comments was over the top, but he still believes a summer transfer for the 27-year-old is on the cards.

“When it comes to him in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive,” Raiola was quoted as saying by Tuttosport at the Golden Boy Awards.

“In January, the big players hardly move, then in the summer let’s see what happens.”

Pogba’s future has been an almost constant source of speculation for the last couple of seasons, and reports are currently liking him with a return to Juventus.

More in this section

Liverpool v Fulham Steven Kelly: Why Gerard Houllier will always hold a special place in Liverpool hearts
Europa League File Photo Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Real Sociedad
Liverpool drawn to face RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16 Liverpool drawn to face RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16
man utdpa-sourceplace: uk
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Stamford Bridge

Champions League draw analysis: Chelsea get the opposition they least wished to face

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up