Steven Kelly: Why Gerard Houllier will always hold a special place in Liverpool hearts

The death of Gerard Houllier wasn’t a surprise, he’d been struggling with his health for years.

It’s tempting to guiltily blame it all on his incredible passion for football, and especially his devotion to Liverpool based on a teaching trip to the city in the 1960s and his football baptism on the Kop.

After his first brush with death, in October 2001, he was placed in an artificially induced coma before his operation for eleven hours. Somebody else who’d had a similar operation said his own doctor advised him to take a month off work for every hour he’d been in a coma. An ordinary job, not manager of one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

Gerard was back on the Liverpool bench, on that famous night against Roma, six months after life-saving surgery. Was it this premature return that resulted in things going awry at Anfield, and in his life full stop? We can only speculate.

You could be cynical, many of us were, and claim he just didn’t want to be left out of any upcoming triumph. The Reds, as they are today, were in the hunt for the domestic league and the Champions League. “Eleven games from greatness”, as the great man himself told the press.

Of course, they won neither, with bizarre decisions derailing the pursuit of silverware, especially away against Leverkusen. That from a man who had been so surefooted before.

Supporters who almost cried when he’d returned were altogether more scathing 18 months later. That’s football fans for you. I’ve always personally felt ashamed of what was written in that period.

His first game in sole charge at Liverpool was a defeat, our third at home in a week. To go from that to three trophies in a season and to be one of the best teams in Europe was possibly too vertiginous a climb for even the level-headed among us to deal calmly with the entirely predictable setbacks.

There had been bitterness over how he’d got the job in the first place. Most of us knew he would ease out Roy Evans eventually, all that joint-manager nonsense generally seen for what it was; Scouse sentiment towards a boot room hero and not wanting to cause Roy any pain. In the end, all the dawdling and obfuscation made things 10 times worse.

The turnaround between late 1998 and the spring of 2002 was startling.

Houllier embraces Michael Owen, a player who became a superstar under the Frenchman and whose late brace secured FA Cup glory for Liverpool in 2001, part two of a stunning treble. Photo: Phil Nobel/PA

We’ve just had something similar happen under Klopp, so maybe it seems old hat now but back then Houllier’s transformation was brutal, swift, and 100% necessary.

“Spice Boys” was a mischievous generality, a largely unfair taunt towards great players like Fowler and McManaman who gave all they had, but it was obvious the club had slipped from its high standards of duty and professionalism.

Gerard, the Liverpool fan from way back, set out with trusty sergeant Phil Thompson to restore full discipline and focus to a club that had lost its way, amplified deafeningly by the ghastly resurgence of United.

The treble year stands alone. No-one else has won three cups in one year, and thus no-one else has ever played every single fixture they possibly could in one season. Mancs called it a plastic treble. They would, wouldn’t they? All attempts to take the shine off a monumental season were foolhardy and futile. Liverpool were back, Gerard Houllier had put them back.

And then illness struck, cruelly. In the middle of a football match, as it was fated to do to a man who appeared to eat, sleep, and breath the game.

Things began to slip in the two seasons afterwards. The football had sometimes been dreary even in the silverware days, easier to forgive and dismiss when times were good but front and centre when times became indifferent again.

He would say some very odd things, almost taunting fans sometimes with substitutions designed to antagonise. I remember one night when poor old Igor Biscan thought he was the reason the whole crowd were frothing at the mouth, but he wasn’t. Not really.

Houllier lost his job, but always retained the greatest respect for Liverpool and spoke warmly about the club. It’s sad but somehow fitting that he’s died in the year one of his successors finally ended the club’s long title draught.

In the aftermath of Klopp’s triumph, many spoke of “wilderness years”. That’s a crock. Houllier himself won four of the 10 major trophies in the Anfield trophy cabinet during that ‘wilderness’.

Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier lifts the FA Cup. Photo: PA

He had nurtured the exceptional careers of all-time greats like Gerrard, Owen, Carragher. He’d bought Sami Hyypia for £2.6m (€2.85m), still the biggest steal in football after Eric Cantona, Hamann, McAllister, Henchoz, Dudek (the star of perhaps the club’s greatest triumph subsequently) and a whole lot more.

The rotation system began in football during Gerard’s Anfield tenure, and while healthy he was a master of the art.

Like every manager at every club, no-one’s perfect. All you can really do is make sure the good outweighs the bad, and that’s why Gerard will always hold a special place in Red hearts.