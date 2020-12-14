Terrace Talk - Liverpool: A strange year continues to get stranger

You spend so much time worrying about hammies and ligaments that you forget about hearts and minds. Our memories were refreshed at the aptly-named Craven Cottage.

So much for sending the cleaning staff to Midtjylland. It wasn’t the A-list of course but there were too many familiar faces.

Maybe Trent needed minutes, maybe Salah just loves playing (he had quite the gob on him when subbed at Brighton) and maybe Fabinho needs time to acclimatise to his long-term defensive shift.

But Klopp’s moaned constantly about the workload; when the chance came to give everyone a few days’ breather he didn’t take it and Jota’s got a cacked knee.

If sympathy was in short supply before, it whittled down to a nub last Wednesday. Perhaps it spoke of Klopp’s competitive streak, something camouflaged by all the goofiness but it’s clearly there. No such thing as a meaningless fixture, then – not in Europe, anyway…

Depending on bias, we were robbed or saved by weird decisions. For all the misty-eyed sentiment about leaving Europe in the UK (parts of it at least), it was reassuring to know the foreigns can screw up as much as we do on occasion.

I kept thinking of full football grounds where eight needless minutes of added time became the norm rather than the exception, and whether there would ever be a riot one day. Little short of an uprising will be needed to demonstrate how sick and tired everyone is of this now.

That’s some achievement, making people bitter over an utterly meaningless match. Give Klopp and VAR credit for that.

There was a time when United’s ignominious exit would’ve given me joy. I’m in that twilight zone where I laugh, feel petty shortly after, yet know deep down they’ll improve soon so savour it for now. We can and probably will draw Atletico again so there’s no premature gloating here.

With Spurs to come next, Klopp was again torn between ensuring the points at Fulham or taking risks. Denied Jota by his own whim, and with a league campaign propped up by Fortress Anfield, he again had to tiptoe through the travelling rotation maze.

You need your best players away, they’re the ones with character and talent supposedly and they’re the ones that were selected. Or so we thought.

Alternatively, there’s a risk in trying to get the game won, then resting players with substitutions, but it’s all risky in our current predicament.

Fat lot of good it was picking that team, if they just saunter around waiting for three points to miraculously drop from the sky. That’s never been a feature of the Klopp era, which makes it more disturbing on the rare occasions it happens.

No use worrying about injuries either when we play so many hospital passes. Fulham were eager and refusing to play sacrificial lamb. In fairness they didn’t do it the last few times they faced us, and we were lucky to only be the one down.

Another VAR delay fell in the Reds’ favour this time. It felt like the referee thought enough time was already wasted beforehand; if it wasn’t obvious to him then leave it. That doesn’t normally apply but thank God it did yesterday.

Of course, someone else had to limp off – Matip now, and he’s never been reliable, which almost confirms some of this has been self-inflicted.

Fulham sank back almost immediately at 1-0, so pressure was bound to tell in the end. Handball? Who the hell knows nowadays.

We’ve turned these nothings into somethings by the sheer attention they’re given. Surely football was better when officials were invisible. Somehow, they’re the star these days.

Now we get to watch Firmino phone it in without Jota breathing down his neck for at least a month. Trent will need more than that hour to get up to speed, on that evidence.

But still joint top. A strange year continues to get stranger.