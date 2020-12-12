Real Madrid close in on table-toppers Atletico after derby win

Real Madrid close in on table-toppers Atletico after derby win

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois clears the ball during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 22:28

Real Madrid showed why they are La Liga champions with a convincing 2-0 win at home to leaders Atletico Madrid in the derby on Saturday to end the visitors’ unbeaten start to the league season.

Real made a blistering start and deservedly took the lead in the 15th minute when Casemiro headed home from a corner, leaving Atletico behind for the first time in their 11th league game of the season.

Atletico were utterly outplayed by the champions and did not have any attempts on goal in the first half.

Diego Simeone responded to a disappointing first half with three changes and his side were better after the break, sub Thomas Lemar shooting wide 10 minutes into the half.

That miss proved crucial as seven minutes later Dani Carvajal put Zinedine Zidane’s side two up with a stunning striker that went in off the post and keeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico failed to manage a single shot on target until the 80th minute, when Saul Niguez’s header was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

It's Atletico's first loss since a 1-0 defeat in the same fixture in February.

Reuters

