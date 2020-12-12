Roy Keane fumes at hugathon following drab Manchester derby

Roy Keane was thoroughly unimpressed with the lack of cutting edge by both sides in the scoreless Manchester derby. And he was even less happy with the shows of camaraderie between the sides following the final whistle.

"It was really poor," Keane said, on Sky Sports. "I'm looking for teams towards the end of the game, with the quality they have, the desire to go and try and win the game of football.

"We've got two bookings in a derby game, I've never seen so many hugs and chats after a game. It's a derby game, I'm scratching my head. I'm scratching my head, I'm frustrated because you've go to go and find a way to win a game of football...

"The lack of quality and end product from both teams was really disappointing."

It was Manchester City's sixth successive clean sheet, a positive highlighted by defender John Stones.

“Obviously there were no fans and it was a different atmosphere.

“We both didn't create many chances. It's another clean sheet for us but we're a bit frustrated we've not come away with more.

“In a derby everything comes out. It's rarely a thriller."

But Keane wasn't having it.

"You don't settle for draws. People will say 'oh it's a derby', and I'm listening to John Stones, a clean sheet and blah blah blah, you've got to go and win football matches.

"Liverpool and Spurs are doing well, you've got to try and hunt these teams down. People will say there's a long way to go in the season, but when the game is there for you.

"At the end of the game the staff were smiling and hugging, the players were chatting with each other. Just get down the tunnel and cut that! I don't get it, everyone wants to be pals with each other and be popular.

"You're playing for these clubs, particularly Man United, to win football matches. Not to be mates with everybody!”