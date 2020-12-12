Roy Keane fumes at hugathon following drab Manchester derby

Keane was unhappy with the shows of friendship between the sides after scoreless draw
Roy Keane fumes at hugathon following drab Manchester derby

 

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 20:11

Roy Keane was thoroughly unimpressed with the lack of cutting edge by both sides in the scoreless Manchester derby. And he was even less happy with the shows of camaraderie between the sides following the final whistle.

"It was really poor," Keane said, on Sky Sports. "I'm looking for teams towards the end of the game, with the quality they have, the desire to go and try and win the game of football.

"We've got two bookings in a derby game, I've never seen so many hugs and chats after a game. It's a derby game, I'm scratching my head. I'm scratching my head, I'm frustrated because you've go to go and find a way to win a game of football...

"The lack of quality and end product from both teams was really disappointing."

It was Manchester City's sixth successive clean sheet, a positive highlighted by defender John Stones. 

“Obviously there were no fans and it was a different atmosphere.

“We both didn't create many chances. It's another clean sheet for us but we're a bit frustrated we've not come away with more.

“In a derby everything comes out. It's rarely a thriller."

But Keane wasn't having it. 

"You don't settle for draws. People will say 'oh it's a derby', and I'm listening to John Stones, a clean sheet and blah blah blah, you've got to go and win football matches.

"Liverpool and Spurs are doing well, you've got to try and hunt these teams down. People will say there's a long way to go in the season, but when the game is there for you.

"At the end of the game the staff were smiling and hugging, the players were chatting with each other. Just get down the tunnel and cut that! I don't get it, everyone wants to be pals with each other and be popular.

"You're playing for these clubs, particularly Man United, to win football matches. Not to be mates with everybody!”

 

More in this section

Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - St James' Park Steve Bruce hails players as Newcastle overcome coronavirus woes with victory
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - St James' Park Miguel Almiron and Dwight Gayle help Newcastle forget their coronavirus woes
Stephanie Roche celebrates scoring her second goal with teammates 12/12/2020 Stephanie Roche stars as Peamount hit six to win cup
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League - Old Trafford

No goals, no spark in Manchester derby bore

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up