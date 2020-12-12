No goals, no spark in Manchester derby bore

Premier League: Manchester United 0 Manchester City 0

The two Manchester clubs forgot their shooting boots as they slugged their way to a rare goal-less stalemate in the derby.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably be the happier manager because another defeat following on the back of United's midweek Champions League elimination would have increased the pressure on him.

But Pep Guardiola will also take the positives out of it — this was a club record sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions for City.

A win would have lifted either club into the top four but with the Premier League table being so congested, a point each means neither of them are far off the top and have a game in hand.

There were no fans at Old Trafford and that had a big bearing on a unusually tepid encounter that was not a great spectacle for the TV audience.

City had a let off in the second half when Marcus Rashford was felled by a rash challenge by Kyle Walker. Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot but VAR ruled that Rashford was marginally offside from Bruno Fernandes' pass.

Solskjaer surprisingly handed Paul Pogba a start despite the midweek outburst from his agent Mino Raiola who claimed his client wants away.

But Pogba justified Solskjaer's decision with a disciplined display in midfield and his passing and control was much better than it has been so far this season.

There was a cautious start to the game with both teams wary of over committing to attack or taking too many risks - and that was the way it stayed for the 90 minutes.

City still had several decent chances in the first period. Raheem Sterling's weaving run too him into a dangerous position but his shot was blocked by Harry Maguire.

Gabriel Jesus lifted a chance over the bar after getting away from Aaron Wan Bissaka and latching on to Riyad Mahrez's lofted pass.

And Mahrez also provided a superb free-kick from which John stones might have converted but for the presence of Victor Lindelof.

City should have taken the lead after a superb counter attack opened up United after 34 minutes.

A slick passing move ended with Mahrez seeing his shot blocked by the foot of David De Gea and De Bryne lifting the rebound over the bar when a player of his calibre was was expected to score.

United's main threat in the first half came from set-pieces. Maguire sent a powerful header just over the bar form a corner, Lindelof was not far away with a similar header while Scott McTominay was inches away from connecting with Lindelof's flick on.

Pogba picked out Mason Greenwood with a clever pass but his shot was superbly blocked by Ruben Diaz.

Solskjaer was no doubt just happy to reach half-time without his team having conceded a goal, considering their slow starts in recent games.

United were more of an attacking threat at the start of the second half and City got a let off early in the second half when Walker felled Rashford.

Referee Kavanagh pointed to the spot. But VAR ruled Rashford was inches offside from Fernandes' pass and City breathed a huge sigh of relief because one goal looked as if it would settle the outcome.

City pressed for the winner as the game wore on but United defended with some comfort and assurance and De Gea was not seriously troubled.