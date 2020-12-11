Gutsy Hammers fightback to see off Leeds

Premier League: Leeds 1 West Ham 2

Another week, another VAR fiasco but even the controversy of a retaken penalty could not detract from an entertaining game or West Ham’s continued improvement under David Moyes.

Hammers defender Angelo Ogbonna rose superbly to head in an excellent free-kick delivery from Aaron Cresswell 10 minutes from time for a victory that continues Leeds’ worries at Elland Road.

Without a win since their first home match of the season, Marcelo Bielsa’s team has taken five points from their six home games and not even an early assist from VAR could help improve that record last night.

Mateusz Klich was the beneficiary of the latest episode of high farce emanating from Stockley Park as he was reprieved following a pathetic initial penalty attempt which was well saved by Lukas Fabianski.

The save was the perfect response from the West Ham keeper, who had upended Patrick Bamford with just two minutes on the clock, but after play had resumed following the miss, referee Michael Oliver paused.

Replays suggested the keeper was fractionally off his line but the incident was exacerbated by the length of time it took to reach that decision - and Moyes’ mood was not helped when the Elland Road scoreboard at one stage said the check had been complete and nothing untoward discovered.

That was not the case and, finally, four minutes after the initial foul, Klich strode up and made no mistake with a powerful drive into the bottom-right hand corner.

But the Hammers, smarting from squandering the lead against Manchester United last weekend, produced a hugely impressive response and could have equalised on a number of occasions before Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek finally did so from a 24th minute corner.

And Ogbonna claim would go on to claim a late winner for the Hammers.