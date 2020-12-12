Leading light Saoirse Noonan hoping for special Cork double

Choice isn’t without it’s complications. When two psychologists performed a study at a San Francisco marketplace 20 years ago, they found that shoppers were 10 times more likely to buy the jam on display when the number of options was stripped from 24 down to six.

Another American psychologist, Barry Schwartz, called this the paradox of choice. He wrote a book about it, pointing out that autonomy and the freedom to choose for yourself is critical to our sense of self and well-being.

Saoirse Noonan has no end of options open to her and, probably, no lack of opinions on where her path should lead. Schwartz delved into the paralysis that comes with an abundance of choice but Noonan has her own reasons for pausing before any such leaps.

What if, in your own head, there is no choice to make? Not yet, anyhow.

The 21-year old will be a key part of Cork City’s bid to win the Women’s FAI Cup at the expense of Peamount United in Tallaght today. Eight days from now and she will be hoping to make the starting line-up as the Cork footballers face Dublin in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

The stakes have been raised this month but this double-jobbing is nothing new. Noonan has been juggling both balls for years now and, if anything, the gap between both deciders is bliss, given the amount of times she has lined out twice in the one weekend.

It was in early November that she caught the imagination, claiming 1-2 against Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final on the Saturday and following it up with two goals for Cork City against Treaty United the next day in the FAI Cup’s equivalent.

All told, then, she’s balancing these demands exceptionally well but the concept of a dual player in the modern age doesn’t sit easily with a large constituency, given the elevated demands and the ever-increasing specification of individual codes.

Ephie Fitzgerald has claimed that Noonan could be the face of ladies football for the next decade. Vera Pauw called her into the Republic of Ireland senior setup for the first time in four years just weeks ago. There is a temptation to wonder how far she could go if she settled on one.

When, people wonder, will she make a choice?

“Right now I have an All-Ireland final in both codes so there definitely won’t be one made in the next few weeks, but who knows? I would have thought that I would have had to make a decision as to what I want to do at the start of this year.

“But I am lucky enough to be still here and involved in both teams at the highest level. You don’t know what is around the corner.

It’s been a crazy year all round so we’ll see what next year has in store when it comes.

It’s a common trait among the best sportspeople that they can keep their heads while others about them lose theirs and Noonan exudes an air of serenity and no little patience as she handles the inevitable flurry of queries about international ambitions or pro football abroad.

It’s not that she hasn’t tested any waters.

Barely out of school when she went to the US to look into some college scholarship offers, she knew they weren’t for her. A self-confessed home bird who needed her parents to travel to Ireland away games as a teenager, she still wasn’t afraid to look to other distant horizons.

Saoirse Noonan, Cork City putting the ball past Treaty United keepr Maebh Ryan for her second goal during their Womens FAI Cup semi-final. Picture: Dan Linehan

A trial at an AFL combine in Melbourne late last year opened her eyes to the state-of-the-art facilities and the opportunities for GAA players in Australia but it only seems to have highlighted what it is that she has here at home.

“Now that I play at the highest level here I just want to wait for the right opportunity and what’s best for me. Playing with Cork GAA and with Cork City: is going to play abroad going to be better than that? I don’t know. Is going to America going to be better than that?

“To be honest, I don’t think so. I’m playing what I love, I’m here with my family every day and I get to see my friends.

I have it all really right here now at home so I am definitely enjoying it and I’m definitely going to enjoy the next two weeks.

The worry is that the progress of female athletes like Noonan continues to outstrip the sports that are supposed to facilitate rather than hobble them: consider that her senior Ireland debut came eight months before the squad went public about having to change out of their tracksuits in public toilets.

That was in 2017 and, while conditions there have improved, there is still a way to go before the playing field is levelled for female athletes. That much was emphasised last week with the fiasco over the venue for Cork’s All-Ireland semi-final with Galway.

Cork's Saoirse Noonan and Sarah Lynch of Galway in last week's All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Originally scheduled for Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds, and then for Parnell Park, it ended up being held at Croke Park due to adverse weather conditions with the Galway side limited to no more than an eight-minute warm-up before throw-in.

“We were aware that Galway took a while to come onto the pitch and there were a few questions asked about where they were. It’s a tough situation and these things are going to happen in the times we are in.

“It’s unfortunate and I hope it doesn’t happen again. You would feel sorry for them but it was a game at the end of the day and we played very well as a team. It was unfortunate for them that they didn’t get the warm-up they wanted.”

Though empathetic there is an obvious desire to keep the mind trained on the here and now. Cork City are underdogs against Peamount United today.

The footballers will be trying to halt Dublin’s four-in-a-row bid next weekend. What’s come before, and what might come next, are for another time.

That’s her choice.