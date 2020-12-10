Europa League round-up: Relief for Neil Lennon as Celtic edge thriller

David Turnbull's first Celtic goal earned the Hoops a battling 3-2 win over Lille to finish their disappointing Europa League campaign on a high.

A much-changed home side had no chance of qualifying prior to their final Group H game against the French side but showing impressive energy and desire they took the lead in the 22nd minute when Christopher Jullien headed in from a corner.

Jonathan Ikone levelled two minutes later as the Hoops recent frailties resurfaced but Callum McGregor soon restored the home side's lead from the spot.

Timothy Weah, who had a spell on loan at Celtic, equalised in the 71st minute but 21-year-old midfielder Turnbull, a bit-part player since joining Celtic from Motherwell in August and making his European debut for the Parkhead side, drove in a third with impressive assurance.

The goal gave Neil Lennon's side their first win in six and will give the Hoops boss some respite from the flak he has taken during this recent poor run of form.

Lille's Timothy Weah scores his side's second goal of the game. Picture: Jane Barlow

Rangers banked a £1.4m windfall as Steven Gerrard's team made sure they will be seeded for Monday's Europa League last-32 draw with victory in Poland. A 2-0 triumph with goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi saw them pip Benfica to top Group D.

Napoli and Real Sociedad dramatically claimed their places in the last 32 of the Europa League after playing out a 1-1 draw in the final round of games in Group F.

The result saw Dutch side AZ Alkmaar miss out as they crashed to a last-gasp defeat at Rijeka after being reduced to 10 men.

Napoli had looked on course for victory after Piotr Zielinski struck in the 35th minute at the newly renamed Diego Armando Maradona Stadium but Willian Jose grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for the LaLiga high-flyers.

A draw would still not have been enough for Sociedad had Alkmaar managed to win in Croatia but they suffered a shock 2-1 loss to a side who had previously claimed only one point.

Owen Wijndal quickly levelled for Alkmaar after Luka Menalo put Rijeka ahead after 52 minutes but the dismissal of Jesper Karlsson nine minutes from time proved costly. Ivan Tomecak killed them off in stoppage time.

Norwegian side Molde also reached the knockout stages after drawing 2-2 in their decisive final game with Rapid Vienna in Group B.

Magnus Wolff Eikrem scored both for Molde as they took the runners-up spot in the group behind Arsenal. Marcel Ritzmaier and Melih Ibrahimoglu scored equalisers for the hosts in the Austrian capital but it was not enough as Vienna finished third.

Young Boys claimed the remaining place up for grabs in Group A alongside Roma after a remarkable 2-1 victory over Romanian side Cluj.

Jean-Pierre Nsame and Gianluca Gaudino both struck in stoppage time as 10-man Young Boys came from behind to beat nine-man Cluj, who had only gone ahead themselves in the 84th minute through Gabriel Debeljuh.

Roma, who had an unassailable lead at the top of the group, were beaten 3-1 in their dead rubber against CSKA Sofia.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers ensured they would go through as winners of Group D as they claimed a 2-0 win away at Lech Poznan. Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi were their goalscorers.

Benfica had to settle for the runners-up spot after a 2-2 draw at Standard Liege.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Slavia Prague 4-0 to take top spot in Group C from the Czechs. Leon Bailey scored twice and Moussa Diaby and Karim Bellarabi were also on target as Slavia, already safely through, dropped to second place.

In the other game in the group, Hapoel Be'er Sheva beat Nice 1-0.

PSV Eindhoven claimed first place in the Group E with a 4-0 win over Omonia, thanks to Donyell Malen's fifth goal of the group stage, a Denzel Dumfries penalty and two late efforts from Joel Piroe. Granada were left as group runners-up after a goalless draw at PAOK.

Last 32

Seeded: Man Utd, Club Brugge, Shakhtar, Ajax, Roma, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers, PSV, Napoli, Leicester, AC Milan, Villarreal, Tottenham, Dinamo Zagreb, Hoffenheim.

Unseeded: Krasnodar, Salzburg, DInamo Kyiv, Olympiakos, Young Boys, Molde, Slavia Prague, Benfica, Granada, Real Sociedad, Braga, Lille, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Royal Antwerp, Wolfsberger, Red Star Belgrade.