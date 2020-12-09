Spurs fan Shane Keegan hoping Dundalk can pile pressure on Arsenal

As an avid Spurs fan, Dundalk FC first team coach Shane Keegan would love nothing more than to pile the pressure on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta when the sides meet at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night.

While the Gunners have already qualified from Group B with five wins from five matches to date, their league form has been poor with Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham seeing them drop to 15th in the table.

Dundalk, meanwhile, are out to avoid becoming the first side since Gabala in 2016/17 to finish a Europa League campaign without a point. While it is a big ask for the Co Louth men to take anything from the top-ranked side in the competition, Keegan believes they have a free shot at Arsenal with all pressure off after their 4-2 FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers last Sunday.

"It's a nice handy one to wrap it up," laughed the Laois man, who along with suspended head coach Filippo Giovagnoli signed a new deal to remain at Oriel Park on Tuesday night.

"It's certainly a free shot but it's still a game we are adamant we need to prepare 100% correctly for because at the end of the day we will be disappointed if we come out with zero points.

"As big a task as that might be tomorrow night, until it's impossible it's possible.

"They have their business done. Will they take their eye off the ball? We don't know. It's a free shot but a free shot we want to make sure we give our best effort to."

Keegan - who turns 39 on Thursday - said he enjoyed watching Arsenal's defeat to Spurs back on Monday but expects a much changed side from the Gunners this week.

"I had it recorded, partly through my professional role and partly because I'm a Spurs fan. I watched it back on Monday moreso for enjoyment than for professional reasons," he laughed.

"The Europa League games are the ones we need to be looking at in how terms they will be set up. There have been fairly clear trends, eight or nine bodies in the Europa League squad different compared to what they play in the Premier League every week.

"The results aren't going as well for them there but has that had any impact on their Europa performances? Absolutely not.

"If you look at it our point of view, we haven't fared any worse than the other teams. Since we've played them it's all been three-goal cushions. It shows the gulf in class between them and the rest of us. Our tails are up though after Sunday and that momentum and feel good factor will stand to us."

Keegan also welcomed the appointment of Jim Magilton as the club's new sporting director.

He said: "It looks like a fantastic appointment. He's a guy with a wealth of knowledge on the playing and managerial front and even the League of Ireland front from his time with Michael O'Neill.

"How it will all work, it will all be hammered out after tomorrow. He's going to be a key, key player in the club and he will be welcomed with open arms by everybody."

Patrick Hoban (ankle) and Sean Murray (groin) remain sidelined for Dundalk but Stefan Colovic could return having missed the FAI Cup final at the weekend.