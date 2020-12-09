Jack Byrne: Brexit transfer rules could hurt top Irish youngsters

Jack Byrne's next step in club football remains uncertain and the same can be said for hundreds of Irish teenagers whose potential pathways in the professional game are in doubt because of new post-Brexit rules governing transfers.

As of 2021, clubs in the UK will no longer be allowed to sign players from European Union countries until they turn 18 and it seems that there will be no exemption for Irish citizens, regardless of the Common Travel Area.

The knock-on effects of all that would be enormous but would they be good or bad?

Byrne was only 14 when he left Dublin for Manchester City's academy and he played for five other clubs between England, Scotland and the Netherlands before returning home to Shamrock Rovers where he has found his feet.

Named as the PFAI's Premier Division player of the year today for the second time in succession, he sees the proposed regulation changes in the UK as something of a mixed blessing for future generations of young Irish footballers.

“For some lads, it’s really going to hamper them. The top, top players. Lads like Troy Parrott and Jason Knight. These lads at 18, 19 years of age: one of them has a fair few [appearances] in the Championship and the other one has made his Ireland debut and his Premier league debut while he is 18. So if he had just moved across then and didn’t have all the stats, the goals in the Youth Champions League and all of that backing him up...”

Byrne highlighted how Jurgen Klopp's willingness to place his trust in Caoimhín Kelleher for big Premier and Champions League games in recent weeks has come from the fact that he has known the Cork keeper for the last number of years due to his presence at the club.

“So if he had to go over two-three years later he might only know him a year and he might not have thrown him in. So these things will hinder the top, top players going away to the top clubs because it’s going to be very hard for a young Irish fella to sign for a top club in England at 18.

“You need to be able to step into a Man City first team or a Liverpool first team and that’s a very difficult thing to do. They’d have to be signing you from a Shamrock Rovers for probably 20 million quid, which is unheard of, but it might happen. Who knows?”

Byrne experienced good times and bad in his years abroad but he still believes that the experiences of playing in competitions such as the Youth Champions League with City, training full-time from his mid-teens on, and with some of the best youngsters in the world, stood to him.

“By the time I was 18, 19 I was ready to play first-team football then,” he explained.

If I wasn’t in that environment, if I wasn’t playing there, it certainly wouldn’t have opened the door for me to go to Holland.

England may not be the answer for everyone though and the 24-year old believes that some Irish players, maybe most, would benefit far more by staying at home for longer and improving their game with the likes of Rovers who have developed a highly-respected academy system of their own.

Danny Grant, who has just been named as the PFAI's Young Player of the Year, is an example of someone who can benefit from the extra time at home. Still only 20, the Bohemians player is now attracting serious interest from across the water and is likely to move imminently.

Byrne is on holiday now after the season ended with the disappointment of that FAI Cup final defeat to Dundalk on Sunday night and he seems relaxed for now about the decisions that lie in wait for him in terms of his next chapter.

He has enjoyed playing for Rovers and in front of family and friends but there comes a time, he said, when a player needs to take the next step for himself and he alluded to England, Europe and America when summing up his situation.

It may take some time and that's okay with him. He signed for Kilmarnock and Wigan Athletic on the last days of previous transfer windows but neither of those worked out and there is a determination to get this next decision absolutely right.

“It just has to be the right club and the right challenge. One of the best years of my career was playing in Holland [with Cambuur on loan]. I wouldn't rule out going back there if something good became available. You can't rule out anything.

“You never know when the phone is going to ring, so you can't rule out anything. I'm not just looking towards England or Shamrock Rovers. There are a lot of things that I have to take into consideration and I will be over the next couple of weeks.”

The aim is to go somewhere where he is at least given a fair chance at earning a jersey and keeping it. Playing so regularly for Rovers has clearly helped and heightened the belief that this is a player who can make an impression on a bigger stage.

That isn't a feeling limited to the club game. There is the sense too that Byrne's Republic of Ireland career could really take off if he moved to a higher standard of league abroad but that isn't a theory that he automatically shares.

“No not really. My international career, I’d love to have an international career wherever I’m going but I think I proved here... I’ve played four times in two years and been in nearly every squad. It would be disrespectful to say to the club that I need to move to play for Ireland.

When I was Holland, I wasn’t in the Ireland squads, I made my competitive debut playing for Shamrock Rovers, I don't think that would really make my decision easier.