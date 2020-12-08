Analysing Ireland’s World Cup opponents on the rocky road to Qatar

Fernando Santos (since 2014).
5 (highest 3 in 2017)
Euro 2020: Qualified by finishing second behind Ukraine, collecting 17 points from their eight games.
Uefa Nations League: Finished second in their group behind France.
Qualified for seven European Championships, including the last six in a row. The reigning champions will defend their title next summer.
Qualified for seven World Cups, including the last five in a row. A third place finish at the 1966 showpiece in England, led by the imperious Eusebio, remains their best finish, though they clinched fourth place in 2006.
Bruno Fernandes.
Primarily Lisbon, either at the Benfica’s Estadio da Luz or Estadio Jose Alvalade, the home of Sporting.
They occasionally move south to Faro.
In 13 meetings against the Portuguese, Ireland have won four and lost seven, with two meetings ending in draws. A 3-0 loss in 1995 condemned Ireland to a play-off for Euro ’96, which they lost against the Netherlands.
Ukraine claimed five points off the European champions in the last campaign, while their talisman Ronaldo, turning 36, must slow down at some stage.
P13 W4 D2 L7 F10 A20
P4 W1 D2 L1 F3 A5
Ireland 1 Portugal 0 (Euro qualifier, 1995)
Portugal 3 Ireland 0 (Euro qualifier, 1995)
Two 1-1 draws with Portugal helped Ireland remain unbeaten in Group 2 of the successful 2002 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Ljubisa Tumbakovic (since July 2019)
30 (highest 19 in 2009)
Euro 2020: Third in a group behind Ukraine and Portugal, collecting just 14 points from eight matches.
After clinching a play-off, they pulled off an impressive 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo, only to lose the final at home to Scotland in a penalty shootout.
Uefa Nations League: In League B, Group 3, Serbia ended up third, trailing behind Hungary and Russia.
Since competing as a standalone nation for 2008 Euros, they have never qualified for the tournament.
Featured at two World Cups, 2010 and 2018, failing to get beyond the group stage.
Luka Jovic. Real Madrid’s 60m recruit is just 22 and has quality in spades.
Red Star Stadium, Belgrade.
Serbia are unbeaten in their five games against Ireland, stretching back to Giovanni Trapattoni’s first game at the helm which ended 1-1 at Croke Park.
The two defeats inflicted on Ireland came in a 2014 friendly and, more importantly, a World Cup qualifier in Dublin just three years ago.
Turmoil continues to hamper a nation renowned for producing talented footballers. Since beating Germany at the 2010 World Cup, the Serbians have had 10 managers.
The incumbent, Tumbakovic, is expected to be replaced by Vladan Milojevic before Christmas.
P9 W2 D3 L4 F9 A12
P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A5
Ireland 2 Yugoslavia 1 (Euro qualifier, 1999)
Ireland 0 Serbia 1 (World Cup qualifier, 2017)
Serbia’s 1-0 win at the Aviva Stadium in September 2017 was the first competitive home defeat suffered by Ireland under Martin O’Neill.
Luc Holtz (since July 2010)
98 (highest 83 in 2017)
Euro 2020: Also formed part of the group featuring Portugal and Serbia, Luxembourg ended the campaign fourth of five nations.
They floundered following a haul of four points from their opening three games, failing to pick up any thereafter.
Uefa Nations League: In Group C1, Group 3. Three wins and a draw had them challenging for promotion but they finished three points adrift of group winners Montenegro.
Haven’t qualified for the Euros or World Cup.
Danel Sinani. Norwich City midfielder currently on loan in Belgium with Waasland-Beveren.
All home games are staged at the 8,000 capacity Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg City
Luxembourg haven’t landed a glove on Ireland, losing all five games. From the 5-1 defeat in 1936 up to the last dual in 1987, when Jack Charlton’s side came from behind to win a Euro qualifier 2-1, the Boys in Green have reigned supreme.
Although the tiny central European nation populated by 600,000 people have improved over the past decade, they severely lack star quality.
Brave and diligent, only Portugal ran out comfortable winners against them in the last campaign but lasting the pace in games remains their downfall.
P5 W5 D0 L0 F14 A2
P4 W4 D0 L0 F9 A1
Ireland 4 Luxembourg 0 (World Cup qualifier, 1953)
Luxembourg 0 Ireland 1 (World Cup qualifier, 1954) and Ireland 2 Luxembourg 1 (Euro qualifier, 1987)
Armin Krings’ shock opener at Lansdowne Road in September 1987 is the only goal scored by Luxembourg against Ireland in four competitive matches.
Gianni de Biasi (since July 2020)
109 (highest 90 in 2016)
Euro 2020: Unlike Luxembourg, the Azeris improved steadily over the campaign, recovering from a 5-1 hammering by Slovakia to hold their own.
It took a late Gareth Bale winner to nick table-toppers Wales a 2-1 win and they claimed their sole point away to World Cup finalists Croatia. Finished bottom of the table.
In Group C1, Group 3. Biasi couldn’t maintain his upturn as they finished third, with one win and three draws.
Yet to reach a Euro finals or World Cup.
Ramil Sheydayev. With five goals from 32 caps, the striker is the highest scorer in the current squad.
Like most of his teammates, he operates in the domestic league for Sabah.
The spanking Olympic Stadium, of the Euro 2021 final venues, would be tipped to host games but Uefa may opt for a neutral country due to the war with Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
A clean slate of no wins, losses or draws. The nations have managed to avoid each other since the Azeris started participating as an independent entity for Euro 1996.
If you thought Stephen Kenny’s side were struggling for goals, here’s the lower seeded equivalent.
Their last four games have ended scoreless and they haven’t hit the net since bagging one in the 2-1 loss to Luxembourg in September. A couple of crackers loom.
Ireland have never before faced Azerbaijan at men’s senior international level.