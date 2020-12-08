Analysing Ireland’s World Cup opponents on the rocky road to Qatar

FIRST SEEDS PORTUGAL

Manager: Fernando Santos (since 2014).

Fifa ranking: 5 (highest 3 in 2017)

Recent campaigns: Euro 2020: Qualified by finishing second behind Ukraine, collecting 17 points from their eight games.

Uefa Nations League: Finished second in their group behind France.

Major tournament history: Qualified for seven European Championships, including the last six in a row. The reigning champions will defend their title next summer.

Qualified for seven World Cups, including the last five in a row. A third place finish at the 1966 showpiece in England, led by the imperious Eusebio, remains their best finish, though they clinched fourth place in 2006.

Player to watch: Bruno Fernandes.

Home venue: Primarily Lisbon, either at the Benfica’s Estadio da Luz or Estadio Jose Alvalade, the home of Sporting.

They occasionally move south to Faro.

Record against Ireland: In 13 meetings against the Portuguese, Ireland have won four and lost seven, with two meetings ending in draws. A 3-0 loss in 1995 condemned Ireland to a play-off for Euro ’96, which they lost against the Netherlands.

Reason to be cheerful:

Ukraine claimed five points off the European champions in the last campaign, while their talisman Ronaldo, turning 36, must slow down at some stage.

Ireland’s record v Portugal

All matches (1946-2014): P13 W4 D2 L7 F10 A20

Competitive matches: P4 W1 D2 L1 F3 A5

Best competitive result: Ireland 1 Portugal 0 (Euro qualifier, 1995)

Worst competitive result: Portugal 3 Ireland 0 (Euro qualifier, 1995)

Fact: Two 1-1 draws with Portugal helped Ireland remain unbeaten in Group 2 of the successful 2002 World Cup qualifying campaign.

SECOND SEEDS: SERBIA

Serbia's Luka Jovic. Picture: Novak Djurovic/PA

Manager: Ljubisa Tumbakovic (since July 2019)

Fifa ranking: 30 (highest 19 in 2009)

Recent campaigns: Euro 2020: Third in a group behind Ukraine and Portugal, collecting just 14 points from eight matches.

After clinching a play-off, they pulled off an impressive 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo, only to lose the final at home to Scotland in a penalty shootout.

Uefa Nations League: In League B, Group 3, Serbia ended up third, trailing behind Hungary and Russia.

Major tournament history: Since competing as a standalone nation for 2008 Euros, they have never qualified for the tournament.

Featured at two World Cups, 2010 and 2018, failing to get beyond the group stage.

Player to watch: Luka Jovic. Real Madrid’s 60m recruit is just 22 and has quality in spades.

Home venue: Red Star Stadium, Belgrade.

Record against Ireland: Serbia are unbeaten in their five games against Ireland, stretching back to Giovanni Trapattoni’s first game at the helm which ended 1-1 at Croke Park.

The two defeats inflicted on Ireland came in a 2014 friendly and, more importantly, a World Cup qualifier in Dublin just three years ago.

Reason to be cheerful: Turmoil continues to hamper a nation renowned for producing talented footballers. Since beating Germany at the 2010 World Cup, the Serbians have had 10 managers.

The incumbent, Tumbakovic, is expected to be replaced by Vladan Milojevic before Christmas.

Ireland’s record v Serbia/Yugoslavia

All matches (1955-2017): P9 W2 D3 L4 F9 A12

Competitive matches: P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A5

Best competitive result: Ireland 2 Yugoslavia 1 (Euro qualifier, 1999)

Worst competitive result: Ireland 0 Serbia 1 (World Cup qualifier, 2017)

Fact: Serbia’s 1-0 win at the Aviva Stadium in September 2017 was the first competitive home defeat suffered by Ireland under Martin O’Neill.

FOURTH SEEDS: LUXEMBOURG

Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz. Picture: PA

Manager: Luc Holtz (since July 2010)

Fifa ranking: 98 (highest 83 in 2017)

Recent campaigns: Euro 2020: Also formed part of the group featuring Portugal and Serbia, Luxembourg ended the campaign fourth of five nations.

They floundered following a haul of four points from their opening three games, failing to pick up any thereafter.

Uefa Nations League: In Group C1, Group 3. Three wins and a draw had them challenging for promotion but they finished three points adrift of group winners Montenegro.

Major tournament history: Haven’t qualified for the Euros or World Cup.

Player to watch: Danel Sinani. Norwich City midfielder currently on loan in Belgium with Waasland-Beveren.

Home venue: All home games are staged at the 8,000 capacity Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg City

Record against Ireland: Luxembourg haven’t landed a glove on Ireland, losing all five games. From the 5-1 defeat in 1936 up to the last dual in 1987, when Jack Charlton’s side came from behind to win a Euro qualifier 2-1, the Boys in Green have reigned supreme.

Reason to be cheerful: Although the tiny central European nation populated by 600,000 people have improved over the past decade, they severely lack star quality.

Brave and diligent, only Portugal ran out comfortable winners against them in the last campaign but lasting the pace in games remains their downfall.

Ireland’s record v Luxembourg

All matches (1936-1987): P5 W5 D0 L0 F14 A2

Competitive matches: P4 W4 D0 L0 F9 A1

Best competitive result: Ireland 4 Luxembourg 0 (World Cup qualifier, 1953)

Narrowest competitive wins: Luxembourg 0 Ireland 1 (World Cup qualifier, 1954) and Ireland 2 Luxembourg 1 (Euro qualifier, 1987)

Fact: Armin Krings’ shock opener at Lansdowne Road in September 1987 is the only goal scored by Luxembourg against Ireland in four competitive matches.

FIFTH SEEDS: AZERBAIJAN

Azerbaijan's Ramil Sheydayev. Picture: PA

Manager: Gianni de Biasi (since July 2020)

Fifa ranking: 109 (highest 90 in 2016)

Recent campaigns: Euro 2020: Unlike Luxembourg, the Azeris improved steadily over the campaign, recovering from a 5-1 hammering by Slovakia to hold their own.

It took a late Gareth Bale winner to nick table-toppers Wales a 2-1 win and they claimed their sole point away to World Cup finalists Croatia. Finished bottom of the table.

Uefa Nations League: In Group C1, Group 3. Biasi couldn’t maintain his upturn as they finished third, with one win and three draws.

Major tournament history: Yet to reach a Euro finals or World Cup.

Player to watch: Ramil Sheydayev. With five goals from 32 caps, the striker is the highest scorer in the current squad.

Like most of his teammates, he operates in the domestic league for Sabah.

Home venue: The spanking Olympic Stadium, of the Euro 2021 final venues, would be tipped to host games but Uefa may opt for a neutral country due to the war with Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Record against Ireland: A clean slate of no wins, losses or draws. The nations have managed to avoid each other since the Azeris started participating as an independent entity for Euro 1996.

Reason to be cheerful: If you thought Stephen Kenny’s side were struggling for goals, here’s the lower seeded equivalent.

Their last four games have ended scoreless and they haven’t hit the net since bagging one in the 2-1 loss to Luxembourg in September. A couple of crackers loom.

Ireland’s record v Azerbaijan

Ireland have never before faced Azerbaijan at men’s senior international level.